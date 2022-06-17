[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie considering HBO drama: report

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Jennie of Blackpink is considering appearing in an upcoming US television series, according to local media reports on Friday.



She was offered a not yet specified role for “The Idol,” an HBO drama set in music industry. The series will evolve around a female pop idol who falls for a mysterious club owner who is also a modern-day cult guru.



The cast includes Lily Rose Depp, the female lead, and is co-created by musician The Weekend and Sam Levinson, director of the HBO series “Euphoria.” In April, there had reportedly been an overhaul for “The Idol,” as The Weekend was not happy with the show’s direction.



The artist was seen having dinner with Jennie last year.



In the meantime, Blackpink will make a comeback in the third quarter of this year. Its previous album was its first studio album “The Album” in October 2020.



Seventeen sweeps Japan charts with 4th EP



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



The fourth full album of Seventeen topped Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking, according to the most recently tally released on Friday.



This is the sixth time the band ranked No. 1 on the chart, a tie record on the chart.



The LP landed atop Oricon’s daily album ranking, and subsequently its weekly album ranking. It also was the chart-topper on Billboard Japan’s Hot Album and Top Album Sales charts.



The LP came out last month and sold over 2 million copies in the first week and entered Billboard 200 at No. 7.



Meanwhile, Junghan had an elbow surgery on Wednesday, agency Pledis Entertainment announced on Friday. He has been receiving treatments and is recuperating after the surgery. He is adamant about not missing planned activities, including the band’s international tour that starts in Seoul next month, the firm said.



BTS’ “Dynamite” music video reached 1.5b views



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video of BTS’ “Dynamite” surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, according to label Big Hit Music on Friday.



This is the septet’s second video to reach the milestone, following that of “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).”



The upbeat disco pop tune was released in August 2020 and became a mega hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned the band a Grammy Award nomination, a first for a K-pop musician. The single still is No. 85 on Billboard’s Global 200 for the coming week.



Earlier this week, the band surprised fans with an announcement that it will put its group activities on hold. It marked its ninth anniversary since debut with the release of the anthology album “Proof” on June 10.



Enhypen drops hints for 3rd EP



(Credit: Belift Lab)