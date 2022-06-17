 Back To Top
National

Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2022 - 11:50       Updated : Jun 17, 2022 - 11:52

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while reporting for work at his office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the UN Security Council should respond in a resolute and united manner to North Korea's provocations.

Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with Guterres, saying North Korean provocations pose a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, an official at Yoon's office said.

Last month, the Security Council failed to adopt a new sanctions resolution on North Korea, which launched a series of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, due to vetoes from China and Russia.

"Unless the Security Council takes a resolute and united response, a wrong message could be sent that it tolerates North Korea's nuclear and missile development," Yoon told Guterres, according to the official.

Yoon also voiced concerns about the spread of COVID-19 outbreaks in North Korea.

He told Guterres that North Korea remains unresponsive to South Korea's offer to provide vaccines and treatment for the virus.

Yoon asked the UN to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in North Korea and make close consultations with the South Korean government over the matter, the official said. (Yonhap)

