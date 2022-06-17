 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. to extend quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for 4 more weeks: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 17, 2022 - 11:09
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a virus response meeting on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a virus response meeting on Friday. (Yonhap)

The government will extend the current seven-day quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for four more weeks because rolling back the obligation could accelerate a resurgence of the virus, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.

The current level of virus spread is within the country's capacity to manage, but infection concerns linger and the number of COVID-19 deaths has not sufficiently reduced, Han said in a virus response meeting.

"If the quarantine obligation is eased, the timing of resurgence can be brought forward and the scale of damage can be expanded," Han said.

The government plans to reassess the infection situation every four weeks and will decide whether to lift the quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients, Han said.

As part of the government's steps toward pre-pandemic normalcy, the government will ease restrictions on nursing homes and other facilities for elderly people, Han said.

So far, only fully vaccinated people have been allowed to visit their parents or relatives at such facilities.

But, the government will allow in-person meetings at the facilities regardless of vaccination status, Han said.

Elderly people who have received a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to freely leave the facilities, Han said.

Han said the nation's COVID-19 situation has continued to stabilize, but "it is not completely out of danger. Even if the restrictions are lifted, please follow the containment rules thoroughly with the mind that you will protect yourself from COVID-19." (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114