[Today’s K-pop] Aespa’s “Savage” music video tops 200m views

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The music video of aespa’s “Savage” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, according to label SM Entertainment.



The group now has three videos that reached the milestone, becoming the fifth K-pop girl group to achieve the feat after Blackpink, Twice, Red Velvet and Itzy.



“Savage” was released in October 2021 and the group’s first EP of the same title entered Billboard 200 at No. 20, only 11 months since aespa debuted. It also is a record for a debut album from K-pop girl group.



The quartet will put out its second EP “Girls” on July 8. Next week, “Life’s Too Short,” an English-language single from the six-track EP, will be dropped in advance. On June 26, the band will host a showcase in Los Angeles.



Loona adds date to 1st world tour



(Credit: Blockberry Creative)



All tickets for Loona’s upcoming US tour have sold out and the group has added four concerts to the itinerary.



The 12-member act was to perform 10 times in North America from Aug. 1 but it will now also visit Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Mexico City, bringing the total to 14 live performances.



Chuu, however, will not join the band’s first international tour. Agency Blockberry Creative announced earlier this month that she will be absent from the tour “Loona The World” due to a conflict of schedules. She missed the group’s standalone concert in February, citing health reasons, but participated in “Queendom 2,” a reality show contest among female musicians on Mnet in which Loona came in second place.



Meanwhile, the group will come out with summer special “Flip That” on June 20. The EP will be its first seasonal project since it debuted in August 2018 through a yearlong project.



Sunmi floats teaser for soon-to-be-released single



(Credit: Abyss Company)



Sunmi uploaded a teaser video on Thursday for her forthcoming digital single that is due out on June 29.



Sunmi takes a stroll under the bright sun and dips into a pool, hinting at the album’s summer release. It has been about 10 months since her third EP “1/6.”



Earlier this month, the songster was spotted at the airport returning from Los Angeles where she shot the music video and jacket photo, according to agency Abyss Co. Last month, she dropped “Fellowship,” an original soundtrack for “Sunmiya Club,” a nonfungible token project.



Dreamcatcher to tour North America



(Credit: Dreamcatcher Company)