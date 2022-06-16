[Weekender] ‘Cat moms’: Purr-fect allies or cat-astrophe?

Venturing into a narrow street of Nogosan-dong, western Seoul, one would stumble across a quiet neighborhood cluttered with small houses. Some of them have small trays laid out in front, one with a sign that reads, “A small diner for stray cats. Our regulars will briefly visit for a meal and be on their way. Please turn a blind eye to them.”



Ask any Korean who they are, and the answer will probably be the same, “cat moms.”



It’s a term widely used to refer to people -- mostly women -- who provide food and shelter for feral cats. They are a subject of heated debate in Korea, as their love for stray cats often leads to conflicts with neighbors over noise and perceived public health risks associated with the furry felines.





A stray cat in Nogosan-dong, Seoul sits beside a wall of a home. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

Cat moms vs. neighbors



Cat moms are a mixed group, but some wayward individuals have been considered among the least desirable neighbors in Korea.



Recently, a post uploaded on an online community complaining about cat moms who have turned an apartment building’s basement parking lot into a home for a dozen stray cats went viral.



The post is accompanied by an image of a notice asking residents to take extra care not to disturb or hurt the cats while parking and asking those who dislike cats to park elsewhere.



The general online response was negative, accusing the author of the sign of valuing strays more than residents, while some said those responsible should keep their love for cats to themselves and raise them in their own homes as pets.



Last month, the Buk-gu District Office in Daegu waged a small war against illegal feeding stations for stray cats in public parks and green areas, which can result in fines of up to 5 million won ($2,300). Even in the aforementioned Nogosan-dong, where such an issue did not appear to be as serious, an illegal feeding station was found in an urban park next to what appeared to be a small pile of days-old cat feces.



“It’s appalling because they (cat moms) leave such a mess in public areas, and they don’t even clean up afterward,” said a 20-year-old college student named Lee, who resides near the said park.



Cat mom opponents say feeding stray cats leads to cats flocking at specific areas, causing disruptive noise and mess.



“Honestly, I am a bit scared of cats. When they cry at night, they sound creepy like babies or women crying,” said Cho Min-jung, a teacher living in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province. Living in a newly-built apartment complex, there seem to be no feral cats yet in her neighborhood. “I just hope my neighborhood stays clear of cats and cat moms.”



Some people have stronger aversion to felines and their caretakers.



On June 6, a Busan court fined a man in his 60s 1 million won for causing bodily injury to a cat mom feeding stray cats. The man attacked the unidentified woman in a parking lot in Busan last year while yelling, “You shouldn’t feed stray cats!” and pushing her several times.



The woman had reportedly fed stray cats at the said parking lot for 3 1/2 years, and the accused claimed he had been “stressed” because of the noise the cats had been making every day.



Last year, a man was filmed destroying a feeding station by throwing it on the ground -- with two kittens inside -- at a park in Jungnang-gu, Seoul, and throwing objects at protesting cat moms. The local police forwarded the case to prosecutors, recommending he be indicted for violence, property damage and violation of the Animal Protection Act.





A private feeding station for stray cats set up outside a home in Nogosan-dong, Seoul. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

The man and the animal rights group Korea Animal Rights Advocates, which represented the cat moms in this case, made conflicting claims. The man claimed that the stray cats the station attracted damaged his car in the adjacent parking lot, while KARA said the cats were unrelated to the damage, as the feeding station was in a separate lot.





A sign in Nogosan-dong, Seoul warns people not to feed stray cats, saying the cats are taken care of by the residents in the area. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)