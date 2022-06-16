FM suggests holding ‘2+2’ ministerial summit with top US commerce chief

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) shakes hands with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in their meeting in Washington DC, United States on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea and the US have agreed on strong industrial cooperation and on enhancing supply resilience, Seoul’s Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Wednesday (US time).
In his meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, Park also suggested holding “2+2” ministerial summit involving the top commerce chiefs and foreign affairs chiefs of the respective countries.
“South Korea and the US have a comprehensive strategic alliance, so we have agreed to continue to cooperate on various sectors, and to secure supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region,” Park said after his meeting with Raimondo.
“I also suggested we hold 2+2 ministerial-level consultation meetings involving top chiefs in charge of foreign affairs and commerce (from the two countries). (Raimondo) also shared understanding on the need for such a meeting,” Park added.
The two sides shared their assessment of the first presidential summit of the two countries. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral ties in technology and the economy, as well as the Indo-Pacific Framework Initiative, a US-led economic initiative.
Park also requested that the US reconsider Section 232 of its Trade Expansion Act, which imposes a quota against steel imports.
The foreign minister’s trip to the US comes on the heels of the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden.
“I was able to see with my own eyes that South Korea is facing the historic moment of becoming a global pivotal state,” he said, describing his first four-day trip to the US.
During the visit, Park also held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, after arriving on Sunday.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)