National

Satelite imagery of N. Korean nuclear test site suggests work to enable multiple tests: Beyond Parallel

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:25       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:25
An aerial view of Punggye-ri site by AP (AP)
An aerial view of Punggye-ri site by AP (AP)

WASHINGTON -- Recent satellite imagery of North Korea's nuclear test site has shown activities that may suggest additional nuclear tests following what will be the country's seventh test, a US monitor said Wednesday.

The satellite imagery, acquired Tuesday, showed new "construction activity" near Tunnel No. 4 at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

"The most recent image shows new indications of activity below the entrance to Tunnel No. 4," it said in a report published on its website, adding the activity strongly suggested "an effort to reenable it for potential future testing."

The report noted activities at Tunnel No. 3, which began about four months ago, are "apparently now complete and ready for an oft-speculated seventh nuclear test."

The report comes after South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the North appears to have finished all preparations for its seventh nuclear test and that only a "political decision" remained before Pyongyang actually goes ahead with a nuclear test.

The country conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.

Beyond Parallel said the most recent imagery also showed construction of new buildings or modifications to existing buildings, which it said may suggest are "efforts to further reenable the facility" for future tests. (Yonhap)

