 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Cargo truckers end strike; damage bill tops W2.5tr

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 15, 2022 - 15:42       Updated : Jun 15, 2022 - 15:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The country’s unionized cargo truckers ended a weeklong strike and returned to work Wednesday after reaching a tentative late-night agreement with the government on the extension of a minimum wage system based on a freight rate.

The sit-in protest, which caused a major supply disruption across the country, has left industrial businesses with a damage bill worth some 2.5 trillion won ($1.93 billion), companies said.

Of them, steelmakers saw the most damage at 1.15 trillion won, followed by the petrochemical industry (500 billion won), automotive industry (257 billion won), cement industry (91.2 billion won) and tire industry (57 billion won). 

Manufacturers had to stack their products inside factories and failed to meet delivery deadlines as truck drivers refused to transport. 

Representatives of the 22,000-strong Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, met with Transport Ministry officials at Uiwang logistics hub at Tuesday 8 p.m. for the fifth round of talks. The two sides agreed on extending a freight rate system which was adopted for a three-year run in 2020. Drivers have argued that the system guarantees their basic pay, and without the higher rate, they feel under pressure to drive dangerously fast to make ends meet. 

The revision to the related law will be discussed at the parliament, but talks are currently stalled largely due to resistance from businesses complaining about heightened financial burdens amid soaring fuel costs.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114