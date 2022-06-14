[Herald Interview] Seensee CEO Park Myung-sung on his 40 years of theatrical productions

The two shows also represent Park's career spanning 40 years - 33 years as one of the most influential musical producer that created many hit muscals including "Aida" and 40 years as play producer who has the power to gather nine veteran actors in a never before seen collaboration for "Hamlet."





It's summer of 2022 and South Korea is finally emerging from two years of social distancing restrictions and the performing arts are coming back to life.At a musical theater at Blue Square, the seventh revival of “Aida” is now running. Meanwhile, nine household names whose combined acting careers amount to more than 422 years are gearing up for a monthlong performance of “Hamlet,” a large theater play set to kick off July 13 at the National Theater of Korea.“Hamlet” and “Aida” are different genres of performing arts, but the productions are both the brainchild of Park Myung-sung, CEO of Seensee Company.Seensee, meaning “the city of gods,” a term that appears in “Samguk Yusa,” or “Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms,” was initially a theatrical group dedicated to stage plays. When Park, a once-aspiring actor whose acting career never took off, took the reins of the company in 1999, he turned it into a musical production company.The transformation coincided with the success of “The Life,” the first licensed Broadway show that Park brought to South Korea. In 1998, he recalled, South Korea was a black hole of intellectual property rights where outdated Broadway showswere staged without proper licensing.After “The Life,” the beginning of his over three decadeslong musical production journey, Park staged many other licensed Broadway and West End musicals, including “Mamma Mia!,” “Billie Elliot,” “Rent,” “Aida,” “Chicago” and “Matilda.” Seensee has also produced original musicals such as “Arirang,” based on Jo Jung-rae’s popular novel of the same title, and “Dancing Shadows,”

Seensee has many stage plays in its portfolio. For the first 10 years, the company, then called the Seensee Musical Company, focused solely on musical productions. However, Park decided to go back to doing plays not only because plays were what made him fall in love with the stage but also because they provide a greater challenge.



“Making a good play is way harder than making a musical. The ability to make a good play is a foundation for creating a good musical,” Park said, adding that his company’s devotion to plays is what differentiates it from others.

And it is no coincidence that a big project to create original musical was inspired by a stage play.