 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판

[Korea Quiz] (7) “No” doesn’t always mean no

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 15, 2022 - 11:34       Updated : Jun 15, 2022 - 15:42
Test your knowledge of Korea with our weekly quiz on the language, culture, history or anything K-related. 



Answer: 아니 아직 Ani, I have not.

“Ani,” which usually means “no” in Korean, may be one of the most versatile expressions in the Korean language.

The most common usage of “ani” is as an exclamation you say in order to disagree. You can say “ani” as the response to a question or to correct a statement someone said to you. 

But bear in mind, you would say “aniyo” to someone older or senior in rank, as well as strangers to be more polite. So if someone is using honorifics, make sure to say “aniyo” instead of just “ani.”

The word has several other meanings too. For example, it can be used as an adverb, similar to “even” or “no way” in English, to express surprise or indicate that something is extreme. Think of encountering an item in a shop with a hefty price tag, for example. You can also say the word when you eat food that tastes amazing, and you want to convey disbelief in a witty way. In this situation, “ani” does not mean “no.” 

This is not to be confused with the “ani” that comes at the end of a question, which is the informal, interrogative form of the verb “alda,” which means to know. Usage expressions include “너 그거 아니?” meaning, “You know what?”

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114