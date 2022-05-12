 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek gains recognition from GM for 5 consecutive years

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 13:35       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 13:35

LG Innotek’s auto parts DC-DC converter (right) and electric vehicle communication controller (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek was acknowledged for its quality of automotive components provided to General Motors for five consecutive years, the company said Wednesday.

The South Korean major electronics parts maker won the 2021 GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award, marking its fifth consecutive win since 2017.

The award is given by GM every year to its partners whose supplies meet GM’s standard of zero quality defects. The auto parts go through strict quality control, as they are directly connected to the life and safety of passengers.

LG Innotek has been supplying electric vehicle parts such as DC-DC converters, a voltage converter for vehicle accessory devices, and its electric vehicle communication controller to GM since 2010.

The EVCC supports communication between a vehicle and a charging machine for rapid charging of an electric vehicle.

The recognition follows LG Innotek’s acquisition of quality certification from Jaguar Land Rover for two consecutive years, and its acknowledgment from global manufacturers such as Continental and Schaeffler.

“LG Innotek will present next-generation products such as vehicle sensors, cameras and communication modules. We will further put in effort to innovate customer experience in the global electronic vehicle and autonomous vehicle market,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of automotive components and electronics business unit at LG Innotek.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
