​South Korean chipmaker SK hynix reported a ‌557 percent increase in quarterly operating profit to a record high ‌on Wednesday, driven by robust demand for advanced memory chips ⁠as big technology firms ramped up spending on AI data centres.

The ⁠Nvidia supplier reported an operating profit ​of 60.5 trillion won ($41.62 billion) for the ‌April-June period, compared with 9.2 ‌trillion ‌won a year earlier.

That ‌compared with a ​64 trillion won forecast ⁠by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are ⁠more consistently accurate.

SK ​Hynix ⁠missed analysts' forecasts because its higher exposure ​to high-end memory chips used in AI data ⁠centers than rivals ⁠meant ⁠it ‌benefited less from a stronger price rally in conventional memory chips. (Reuters)