South Korea's first project for investment in the United States under a bilateral trade deal is likely to be a power plant, government sources said Tuesday.

Earlier, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said the two countries are in the final stage of talks to focus on the energy sector, adding that details will be announced early next month at the earliest.

According to the sources, South Korea's first investment will likely be a combined cycle power plant in the US that is believed to be able to help meet growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

South Korea and the US have been in talks to decide investment projects as part of last year's trade deal under which Seoul has committed to investing $350 billion in the U.S. with an annual cap of $20 billion.(Yonhap)