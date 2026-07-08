South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held bilateral talks Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Ankara.

The bilateral summit came as Lee was attending this year's NATO summit as the leader of one of NATO's partner countries, while Zelenskyy joined the event to call for Ukraine's membership in NATO with the war with Russia entering its fifth year.

Details of the leaders' discussions were not immediately available, but they were expected to discuss ways to help bring an early end to the war and restore peace and stability in the region.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the previous day that Seoul pledged to provide US$100 million won in assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of Lee's attendance at the NATO summit as a demonstration of its commitment to international peace and security. (Yonhap)