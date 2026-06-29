A 47-year-old Myanmar man narrowly escaped serious injury after falling from a six-story building and landing on an outdoor air conditioning unit one floor below, avoiding a potentially fatal fall.

Officials at the Incheon Bupyeong Police Station said they received a report at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday that the man was hanging from an outdoor AC unit on the fifth floor of a commercial building in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon. Police forced their way into an adjacent unit and rescued him 23 minutes after the report was made.

The man had fallen from a Myanmar prayer center on the sixth floor before landing on the AC unit one floor below. He sustained a minor ankle injury in the fall.

While the circumstances of the fall remain unclear, police had the man taken to a local hospital after acquaintances said he had a mental health condition.