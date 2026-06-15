South Korea’s national football team trains at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, ahead of its second Group A match against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Thursday local time (10 a.m. Friday in South Korea).

South Korea resumed training after opening its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Czechia and will aim to build momentum in a crucial clash against Mexico, one of the tournament’s three host nations.