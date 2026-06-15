South Korea’s national football team trains at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, ahead of its second Group A match against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Thursday local time (10 a.m. Friday in South Korea).

South Korea resumed training after opening its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Czechia and will aim to build momentum in a crucial clash against Mexico, one of the tournament’s three host nations.

South Korea’s national football team begins training with a warm-up run at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday (local time). (Yonhap)
South Korea’s national football team begins training with a warm-up run at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday (local time). (Yonhap)
South Korea national football team players including captain Son Heung-min (right) train at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14 (local time), ahead of their second Group A match against Mexico. (Yonhap)
South Korea national football team players including captain Son Heung-min (right) train at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14 (local time), ahead of their second Group A match against Mexico. (Yonhap)
Mexican reporters watch South Korea’s national team training session at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14 (local time), as they cover the Korean squad ahead of its Group A match against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)
Mexican reporters watch South Korea’s national team training session at Chivas Valle Verde in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14 (local time), as they cover the Korean squad ahead of its Group A match against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com