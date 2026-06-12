Mirae Asset Securities has received 2.31 million shares in SpaceX’s initial public offering, joining the underwriting group for the record-setting market debut of Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

According to a filing posted on the US Securities and Exchange Commission website Friday, SpaceX allocated 2,314,815 Class A common shares to Mirae Asset Securities out of 555,555,555 shares to be sold in the offering.

The shares allocated to Mirae Asset are worth about $312.5 million based on the final offer price of $135 per share.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley received the largest allocations, with 111,111,111 shares each. Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan were each allocated 83,333,333 shares.

Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Securities and Wells Fargo each received 11,111,111 shares. More than 10 other underwriters, including Macquarie Capital, Mizuho Securities and Santander, were allocated the same number of shares as Mirae Asset.

SpaceX is set to raise $75 billion through the IPO. The proceeds could rise above $86 billion if underwriters exercise their option to purchase an additional 83 million shares.

Demand for the offering was more than four times the planned deal size, while orders from retail investors alone exceeded $100 billion, according to market sources.

At $135 a share, SpaceX is valued at about $1.77 trillion, putting it within reach of the world’s 10 largest listed companies by market capitalization.