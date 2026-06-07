Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games.

Lee started in right field and batted fifth in the Giants' road game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.

The performance allowed Lee to extend the longest hitting streak of his career by one more game. The streak began on May 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His season batting average rose from .321 to .324 (70 hits in 216 at-bats).

Leading off the top of the second inning in a scoreless game, Lee faced Cubs right-hander Ben Brown in his first at-bat. After fouling off the fifth, sixth, and seventh pitches of a full-count battle, he lifted an 8th-pitch 155 kph fastball to left field for an out.

He was retired again in the fourth inning, hitting Brown’s outside sinker on a 3-1 count into a flyout to left.

Lee's first hit came in the top of the seventh with the game tied 1-1. Facing reliever Jacob Webb, he lined a 139 kph changeup on the outside corner into right field for a single.

He then stole second base but was stranded as the Giants failed to bring him home.

With the score still tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth, Lee delivered again. With one out, he drove a 157 kph fastball from Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia to left field for another single.

Lee advanced to third on Bryce Eldridge’s single to right and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Chapman.

His run, however, did not stand as the game-winner.

The Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a solo home run by Pete Crow-Armstrong and then won in the bottom of the tenth under the extra-inning tiebreaker rule. With a runner starting on second and nobody out, Michael Busch delivered a walk-off single to right field.

Giants right fielder Victor Bericoto committed a costly error by allowing Busch's hit to get past him, enabling the runner from second to score the winning run.

After playing right field through nine innings, Lee shifted to center field before the bottom of the tenth inning.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)