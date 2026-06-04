Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a South Korean baseball game in Seoul this weekend.

The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization announced Thursday that Huang will do the honors before their game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Bears said Huang will don a Bears jersey bearing No. 93, a nod to his chip company's founding year of 1993.

The Bears added Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won will stand in the batter's box wearing No. 96, with the group having been founded in 1896. Park is also the owner of the baseball team.

Huang is scheduled to arrive in South Korea as early as Thursday evening and hold a series of meetings with South Korean business executives, industry figures and students. Known as a baseball fan, Huang has previously thrown out ceremonial pitches before games in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in his native Taiwan and in Major League Baseball. (Yonhap)