The election watchdog said Thursday a shortage of ballots in parts of Seoul during the June 3 local elections does not constitute grounds for postponing the election or conducting a revote under the election law.

The National Election Commission made the remarks after holding an emergency meeting early Thursday, as a shortage of ballots at some polling stations in Seoul, mostly from Songpa Ward, prompted the temporary suspension of voting in the local elections.

The main opposition People Power Party strongly protested the incident, calling for halting vote counting and holding a reelection.

The NEC determined the shortage did not fall under the causes for postponing an election or carrying out a reelection under the Public Official Election Act, adding that it would be impossible to halt vote counting. (Yonhap)