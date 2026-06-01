In 1688, the most valuable real estate in maritime commerce wasn't a warehouse or a shipyard. It was a coffeehouse on Tower Street. Edward Lloyd ran it. By most accounts, the coffee was unremarkable. What made the place was the ritual that happened on its wooden benches. A merchant would describe a voyage — the ship, the captain, the route, the cargo, the season — and a stranger across the room would walk over, take a pen, and sign his name under the description. He was agreeing to pay if the ship didn't come back. We still use the word for what he was doing. We call him an underwriter. What was invented at Lloyd's wasn't insurance, exactly. It was the willingness to put a name under a risk nobody could measure — and that turned out to be what made it possible to ship across an ocean.

Three hundred and thirty-eight years later, the same problem is showing up in a new place. Autonomous AI agents are about to act on our behalf — book trips, fill carts, sign contracts, settle bills — faster than any human can check what they did. In recent work, we've called this the measurability gap: the widening distance between what machines can cheaply execute and what people can cheaply verify. Compute keeps pushing the first up. We are building new tools to raise the second — evaluation harnesses, observability infrastructure, simulated environments where agents can rehearse before they touch the real world. They are getting better. They are not catching up.

In that gap, the binding constraint on agentic commerce isn't whether the agent can act. It's whether anyone is willing to stand behind what it did. Once that becomes the question, agentic firms stop competing on raw automation — which compute has commoditized — and start competing on underwriting capacity. The product is no longer the agent. It is the indemnified outcome. ElevenLabs has begun shipping its conversational voice agents with insurance attached — the first AI vendor to ship product with the agent's actions formally underwritten. Liability-as-a-Service.

Software has been sold for 40 years under an "as is" clause that disclaims liability for whatever the code does — a posture that becomes untenable the moment the code is allowed to spend money on a user's behalf.

This isn't a new pattern. Every wave of payments innovation has, in retrospect, been a Liability-as-a-Service moment. BankAmericard launched in Fresno in 1958 by mailing 60,000 unsolicited cards to strangers. What made it work wasn't the plastic — it was the bank's decision to absorb the consumer-credit risk so that any merchant in town could accept a card from any customer, no relationship required. PayPal did the same trick a generation later. Online commerce had been waiting for someone to make stranger-to-stranger transactions feel safe at internet speed; PayPal stood between the two parties, ate the fraud, and unlocked the eBay economy. Amazon turned the same logic into a consumer experience. The customer doesn't have to evaluate the seller, because Amazon has agreed in advance to make any disappointment go away — at its own cost, on its own timeline, with returns and refunds priced into the model from day one.

Each of these looked, at the time, like a payments or retail innovation. Each was actually a liability innovation. Somebody underwrote a class of risk the participants couldn't underwrite themselves, and captured the rents on it for decades.

For now, agentic commerce mostly happens behind walls. Walmart's Sparky lives inside Walmart's app. Amazon's Buy For Me runs on Amazon's stored credentials and Amazon's chargeback record. Alipay's AI Pay does the same thing for Chinese merchants and is currently moving faster than any US equivalent — over 100 million users and a single week last quarter that cleared 120 million agent-initiated transactions. OpenAI scaled back its broader Instant Checkout effort last spring after only a handful of merchants went live; ChatGPT now handles discovery and routes the actual purchase back to the retailer's own app. None of this is a failure of the technology. It's the early-internet pattern repeating: until somebody is willing to stand behind transactions involving merchants you've never heard of and agents you didn't write yourself, the safe default is to transact only inside walls where one party already underwrites the other side. The unlock for open agentic commerce is the same as it was for open e-commerce — a credible third party willing to absorb the unfamiliar.

American Express has extended its closed-loop dispute machinery to registered agents. Visa and Mastercard have shipped open-loop equivalents built around agent-specific tokens and trusted-agent protocols. Behind them sit fraud-underwriting models trained on hundreds of billions of card transactions — the most comprehensive corpus of payment fraud anywhere. Stripe has spent the last decade building its own model on online-transaction data at comparable scale. None of these is the answer yet. They are previews of the underwriting layer that has to exist before agents can transact freely across merchants nobody curates.

The merchant side has its own version of the same problem. Today's websites are optimized to keep bots out — CAPTCHAs, fraud rules, edge defenses, an entire industry built on the assumption that automated traffic is hostile by default. As agents become legitimate buyers, the question inverts: How do you let in the right ones and keep out the wrong ones, when "right" and "wrong" no longer map cleanly onto "human" and "bot"? The emerging answer goes by the name Know Your Agent, deliberately echoing Know Your Customer. It is the identity half of a problem whose other half is underwriting. Neither half works alone.

Identity without underwriting is incomplete; underwriting is the harder half. Card networks have spent decades pricing risks they could measure — a stolen card number, a merchant who never ships. Agentic commerce introduces a different shape of risk: autonomous decisions taken on a user's behalf, over horizons no human watches in real time, in workflows where multiple agents act in sequence and responsibility blurs at every handoff. That works only when somebody has answered Edward Lloyd's question for the new century: Who is willing to put their name under each agentic voyage?

The card networks have spent 50 years building exactly that machinery — disputes, fraud models, balance sheets, merchant relationships. They have the head start. Whether they have the right data is a different question. The corpus they own is a record of card-transaction failure: stolen numbers, merchant collusion, chargeback abuse. The new failure modes — hallucinated stock-keeping units, scope-violating purchases, prompt-injected agents, goal misgeneralization across multi-agent workflows — are not in it. They are not in anybody's.

The verification flywheel that will matter for agentic commerce is barely turning. The players closest to where agent failures actually happen have a plausible claim to building it faster than the networks can extend theirs. Foundation-model providers see the agent's decision. The fintech companies assembling the plumbing for agentic transactions — Stripe most visibly — sit at the seam between agent and merchant. Cloudflare watches agent traffic across a fifth of the open web.

Identity is its own contest, with two sides. On the consumer side, Apple and Google can bind an agent to a verified human in ways nobody else can. On the merchant side, the open question is who extends Know Your Business from human merchants to agentic flows — Stripe, which already runs that infrastructure for a meaningful share of online commerce, is the most plausible non-network bid.

Liability-as-a-Service is the moat. Whose moat it becomes is the next decade's question.

Christian Catalini

Christian Catalini is the co-founder and chief strategy officer of Lightspark. Christian is also the founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, and a Research Scientist at MIT. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.