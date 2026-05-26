Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin said Tuesday he would like to "ask for forgiveness" over the controversial promotional event by Starbucks Korea that evoked painful memories of a brutal military crackdown against the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.

"I take very seriously the fact that many people have felt deep pain and anger due to Starbucks Korea's inappropriate marketing," the retail company chief said at a press conference held in southern Seoul.

"I sincerely bow my head in apology and ask for your forgiveness."

Chung said he would not make any excuses and vowed to take full responsibility for the incident, mentioning those who may have been hurt by the event, including the bereaved family members of the uprising victims and people of Gwangju.

The apology came amid mounting controversy despite Chung's earlier statement of apology after the coffee chain, operated by Shinsegae affiliate E-Mart, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion last Monday, the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising.

It was also the first time that Chung has made a formal public apology in person since being appointed to his current post in March 2024. (Yonhap)