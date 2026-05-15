President Lee Jae Myung has appointed a new vice health minister, the head of the customs office and four other senior government officials, a presidential official said Friday.

The president appointed Hyun Soo-yeob, currently a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, as first vice health minister, the Cheong Wa Dae official said in a press briefing.

Lee Jong-wook, currently a senior official at the Korea Customs Service, was appointed as the chief of the agency.

Hyun is a graduate of Seoul National University, where she majored in nursing, and has served in various posts at the health ministry, while Lee majored in economics at Yonsei University and has spent much of his career at the customs office, according to Lee Kyu-youn, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication.

In the personnel shake-up, Mun Seong-yo, a former senior official at the land ministry, was appointed head of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, while former lawmaker Hong Mi-young was named chair of the National Commission on Sustainable Development.

Paik Jong-woo, a professor at Kyung Hee University, was appointed vice chair of the national committee for people's lives and safety, while Kim Gi-yeong, a professor of library and information science, was named the chair of the National Library Committee. (Yonhap)