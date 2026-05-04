A North Korean women's soccer club will play a South Korean opponent at a regional tournament to take place near Seoul this month, the sport's governing body here announced Monday.

The Korea Football Association said Naegohyang Women's FC will travel to Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, to face Suwon FC Women in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League at 7 p.m. on May 20 at Suwon Stadium.

This will be the first appearance on South Korean soil by a North Korean women's soccer club. The KFA said it had been informed by the AFC of Naegohyang's decision Friday.

Naegohyang Women's FC, sponsored by the namesake manufacturing company, will bring 27 players and 12-deep staff. They are scheduled to land at Incheon International Airport, via Beijing, on May 17.

In 2005 and 2013, the North Korean women's national team traveled to South Korea to compete at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Women's Football Championship.

South Korea also hosted the EAFF competition in 2019 and 2025, but North Korea withdrew from both events.

The other semifinal match will be between Melbourne City FC of Australia and Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza of Japan at 2 p.m. on May 20, also at Suwon Stadium.

There will be a press conference for the four semifinalists in Suwon on the eve of their matches. The championship final will be 2 p.m. on May 23 at the same Suwon venue.

Naegohyang blanked Suwon FC Women 3-0 in their group-stage meeting on Nov. 12 in Myanmar.

This is the second edition of the AFC Women's Champions League, Asia's top women's club tournament.

North Korea did not have a club at the inaugural edition, after withdrawing from the tournament before the group stage draw. Incheon Red Angels represented South Korea as the 2023 WK League champions and lost to Melbourne City FC in the semifinals. (Yonhap)