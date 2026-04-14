Ofood Kimchi Ramyun Surpasses 1 Million Units Sold in Canada

- Real Jongga Kimchi differentiation drives strong Gen Z response at Costco and Loblaws

- FreshCo expansion to reach 150 stores nationwide in Canada in the second half of the year

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimchi Ramyun, launched by Daesang's leading Korean food brand Ofood, has surpassed 1 million units in cumulative sales in Canada, carving out a niche market by leveraging Korea's heritage as the origin of Kimchi.

Since its launch in the Canadian market in October last year, 'Real Kimchi Ramyun Noodle Soup' has quickly gained traction, receiving strong positive responses from local consumers. Unlike conventional ramyun products that rely on dried flakes, Ofood Kimchi Ramyun uses real Kimchi from Korea's No.1* Kimchi brand Jongga, delivering the authentic taste of traditional Korean Kimchi stew. This differentiated approach has contributed to its rapid market growth.

Ofood Kimchi Ramyun is available in two varieties: 'Real Kimchi Ramyun Noodle Soup', featuring a spicy soup base, and 'Real Fiery Kimchi Stir-fried Ramyun', made with gochujang. Both products use fresh Kimchi instead of dried flakes, offering a crisp texture and deep fermented flavor. While balancing sourness and aroma, the products retain the signature spiciness of Korean ramyun, making them appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Active marketing efforts targeting local Gen Z consumers also contributed to the strong performance. Ofood enhanced brand awareness through outdoor advertising in major Canadian cities and digital campaigns on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. In addition, large-scale sampling events held around major universities, including the University of Toronto, helped expand engagement with younger consumers familiar with Korean culture and bold flavors, leading to actual purchases.

Following strong sales performance, distribution expansion is also accelerating. In addition to existing retail channels such as Costco and Loblaws, Ofood Kimchi Ramyun is now available at FreshCo, where it is currently sold in approximately 70 stores across Canada, with plans to expand distribution to more than 150 locations nationwide in the second half of the year.

Seungin Jung, Head of Global Discovery BO at Daesang, said, "Ofood Kimchi Ramyun is rapidly gaining traction in the Canadian market as a product that allows consumers to enjoy the authentic taste of Korean Kimchi. We will continue to strengthen the presence of K-food in North America through marketing tailored to local consumer lifestyles and expanded distribution channels."

Meanwhile, Ofood Kimchi Ramyun is also available through major online and offline channels in the United States, including Costco, Kroger, and Amazon, as Daesang continues to expand its global brand activities across the North American market.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a leading global Korean food company through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

About Ofood

Ofood is a global Korean food brand serving up creative experiences and fresh inspiration, making Korean cuisine easy to enjoy anytime, anywhere. With its Korean Twist, Ofood is winning hearts and taste buds all around the world while reimagining Korean food for today's consumers. With a diverse portfolio spanning sauces, seaweed, and ready-to-eat meals, Ofood exports its products to more than 80 countries, expanding everyday access to K-food for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ofoodglobal.com/