All-in-one approach integrates chromosomal analysis, single-gene disorder screening, and maternal carrier screening from a single blood draw.

TAIPEI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology (TAOG) 2026 Annual Meeting—the nation's largest obstetrics and gynecology society established in 1961— Gene Solutions Taiwan officially introduced triSure, a revolutionary non-invasive prenatal screening technology. This marks a definitive shift in the local clinical landscape, moving beyond basic chromosomal checks toward a new frontier of comprehensive genetic risk assessment.

Beyond Aneuploidy: The "Three-in-One" Breakthrough

While traditional NIPT has long been the gold standard for detecting common trisomies, Gene Solutions is challenging the status quo.

triSure is an all-in-one prenatal screening solution that integrates single-gene disorders, carrier screening, and chromosomal abnormalities into a single maternal blood draw. This addresses the growing demand among Taiwanese clinicians for more streamlined and comprehensive risk assessment for fetal and mother health.

Scientific Symposium: Expert Perspectives on Integrated and Precision Prenatal Screening

The launch was underscored by the high-impact symposium, "An Innovative Approach to Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening in Asia," co-chaired by Dr. Steven Shaw (Chang Gung Memorial Hospital) and Dr. Ming Chen (Changhua Christian Hospital). The session drew over 200 physicians, reflecting strong clinical interest in advanced prenatal screening solutions in the nation.

Dr. Tang Hung Sang (Medical Director, Gene Solutions) described the shift from conventional aneuploidy screening toward a broader, integrated framework. While chromosomal abnormalities account for only part of the genetic contribution to congenital conditions, a meaningful proportion is associated with monogenic disorders, including both dominant and recessive conditions.

To help bridge this gap, the presentation outlined an integrated "three-in-one" screening approach that combines:

Dr. Tae Sok Kun (University Malaya Medical Center, Malaysia) addressed the expanding breadth of NIPT and the need to manage increasing interpretive complexity. With monogenic disorders contributing an estimated 15–25% of birth defects, and an estimated 1–2% of couples at risk for certain inherited conditions, Dr. Tae emphasized the importance of structured genetic counseling, including:

Empowering More Confident Pregnancies

As the trend of delayed childbearing continues across Asia, the demand for high-resolution genetic insights has never been higher. The arrival of triSure in Taiwan represents more than just a new test; it is progressing beyond conventional aneuploidy detection toward earlier, broader, and more clinically actionable genetic risk assessment.

Gene Solutions is proud to empower Taiwanese clinicians and expectant parents with the most comprehensive, non-invasive, and scientifically robust screening tools available today.

Learn more about triSure: https://genesolutions.com/our-test/trisure-procare

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including next-generation prenatal screening for fetal and maternal health (triSure), multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS), and comprehensive tumor profiling and ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has performed over three million genetic tests worldwide through CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, the company is advancing earlier cancer detection, precision care, and reproductive health globally. For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.