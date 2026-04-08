SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, a leading consultancy for the financial industry, today announces the appointment of Neena Antal as Partner, a pivotal step that strengthens the firm's ambition to shape the next chapter of Singapore's financial services ecosystem.

As one of Synpulse's most strategically important and fastest‑growing regions, APAC continues to anchor the firm's global expansion. Neena's appointment as Partner for Banking in Singapore marks a key milestone, further deepening the company's regional presence and industry impact.

The announcement also builds on Synpulse's APAC momentum with Alexander Kling taking the role as APAC Head of Retail & SME Business, underscoring the firm's commitment to building market leading capabilities in a region where innovation, entrepreneurship, and client demand are rapidly converging. Together, Neena and Alexander will play a pivotal role in strengthening Synpulse's presence in APAC, with Singapore at the heart of this next chapter.

With more than 18 years in financial services transformation, Neena has steered high‑impact change programmes across banking and insurance by bridging business, operations, and technology with equal fluency. In her previous capacity as Partner at Ernst & Young's Financial Services, she led the Singapore's Business Transformation team with a regional mandate, driving digital & transformation agendas from strategy through execution across key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Her track record includes securing a digital banking licence in Singapore, architecting enterprise‑wide digital and technology strategies, shaping cost‑efficient location models, and deploying next‑generation banking platforms across the region.

Rahul Bansal, Partner at Synpulse Singapore commented," I'm delighted to welcome Neena Antal to the Partner Group and Alexander Kling on his regional role. Their leadership, vision, and depth of experience come at a pivotal moment for our growth in APAC. I'm confident they will help shape the next chapter of Synpulse's journey in the region, strengthening Singapore's role as a strategic hub and enabling us to deliver even greater impact for our clients."

At Synpulse, Neena will play a pivotal role in shaping future-ready bank and insurance operating models for our clients by delivering sharper strategic direction, stronger transformation execution, and measurable business impact across the region. This includes helping clients navigate the next wave of transformation by embedding data‑driven decisioning, scalable technology architectures, and hyper-personalised customer experiences as core capabilities to deliver profitable growth.

Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO at Synpulse added,"Neena's appointment as Partner is a strong endorsement of the leadership, expertise, and entrepreneurial mindset she brings to Synpulse. Her deep understanding of our clients and her ability to build high‑performing teams will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in Singapore and driving sustainable, long‑term impact across the region Together with Alexander Kling's appointment as APAC Head of Retail & SME, this marks an important step forward for our APAC growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to building strong leadership and accelerating momentum in one of our most strategic regions."

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.