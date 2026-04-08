North Korea launched an unidentified projectile from its capital area Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in a move that came just a day after President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret over drone flights by individuals into the North.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed Wednesday it detected the launch from the Pyongyang area the previous day and that South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing it, without providing further details.

Tuesday's launch of the projectile, believed to have taken place in the morning, apparently failed shortly after it was fired.

On Monday, Lee expressed regret over the drone flights, saying that the incidents have caused unnecessary military tension with Pyongyang. His remarks came after prosecutors last week indicted three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January.

The North last fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on March 14 as annual springtime military drills by South Korea and the United States were under way. (Yonhap)