- Featuring leading contemporary artists including Kiki Smith, Rose Wylie, Carol Bove, Gala Porras-Kim, and Alvaro Barrington

- An overview of the diverse visual languages of contemporary art through approximately 80 works spanning painting, photography, sculpture, and installation

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Museum of Art (Director Seungchang Jeon) presents a special exhibition of contemporary art from its collection, APMA, CHAPTER FIVE – FROM THE APMA COLLECTION. Featuring works by over 40 Korean and international artists—including Kiki Smith, Rose Wylie, Carol Bove, Gala Porras-Kim, Nam June Paik, Lee Bul, Haegue Yang, and Lee Ufan—the exhibition will be on view from April 1 to August 2.

The exhibition brings together works by globally acclaimed artists who have recently garnered attention, alongside representative pieces by leading figures of contemporary art. Featured artists include Kiki Smith, whose practice explores themes of life and death, femininity, and the relationships between myth and nature; British artist Rose Wylie, who reconfigures the language of painting through everyday imagery; Carol Bove, who expands the structural and material possibilities of sculpture using industrial materials; and Gala Porras-Kim, whose work examines layers of time embedded in objects and places beyond human-centered narratives. The exhibition also presents works by David Hockney and Donald Judd.

The exhibition also introduces works by leading figures in Korean contemporary art. Highlights include Kon-Tiki, a monumental installation by Nam June Paik that established video art as an independent genre, as well as TV Vertical Flower, a large-scale work being unveiled in a museum for the first time in over 20 years. Also on view are Stacked Corners – Ventilated Square of Orange and Blue, a new work by Haegue Yang, who has continued her conceptual installation practice based in Berlin and Seoul, and The Secret Sharer, a seminal work by Lee Bul, a major figure in Korean contemporary art known for revealing the anxieties and fractures of modern civilization.

Comprising approximately 80 works across painting, photography, sculpture, and installation, the exhibition surveys the diverse visual languages of contemporary art shaped within different cultural and historical contexts. It examines artistic experimentation amid shifts in contemporary art while also tracing the development and transformation of Korean contemporary art from Dansaekhwa to recent expansions into diversified media and themes.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Amorepacific Museum of Art will offer programs designed to deepen engagement with the collection, from With Curator, guided tours led by curators, to With Curator Professional, an advanced program for in-depth exploration.

EXHIBITION OVERVIEW