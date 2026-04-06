LS Electric Co., a South Korean electrical equipment maker, said Monday its subsidiary has secured a 106.6 billion-won ($70.2 million) contract to supply ultra-high-voltage transformers to a US energy infrastructure company.

The subsidiary, LS Power Solution, will provide 345-kilovolt transformers for a microgrid project designed to power a data center operated by a US big-tech company in the central United States. Deliveries are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2027 through the first half of 2028, LS Electric said in a press release.

Investment in power infrastructure across North America is increasing amid rising electricity demand driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the release said.

The US market for data center power infrastructure is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 16 percent from 13 trillion won in 2025 to 56 trillion won in 2035.

"The latest contract is expected to bolster the company's brand competitiveness in the fast-growing data center microgrid market," an LS Power Solution official said. (Yonhap)