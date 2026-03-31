A bold cultural experiment turns TikTok's addictive storytelling style into a gateway for falling in love with books again

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BookXcess launched The Brain Un-Rot Library, a groundbreaking campaign designed to help reverse the effects of 'brain rot', specifically the decline in reading focus caused by endless scrolling and bite-sized dopamine hits from social media.

Comprising 100 of the world's best loved books, The Brain-Un Rot Library is being released throughout March and April on TikTok. Utilising the fast-paced, deliberately random format of brain rot, it re-engineers the content to foster engagement with compelling narratives from real books by real authors, uniquely retold in native Gen-Z language. From hand-picked titles used in the educational curriculum, like Animal Farm, Wuthering Heights, and 1984, to modern classics and #BookTok Hits like The Hunger Games and Foul Lady Fortune, the library features a wide range of books and genres, designed to appeal to a wide range of young minds.

The format also progressively builds longer text and richer storytelling, gradually re-training brains, ultimately guiding viewers back to immersive reading by engaging them in longer focus and, ultimately, books.

Speaking about the campaign, Prof. Stijn Massar, from the National University of Singapore (NUS), "Our own research shows that people spend an average of 6 hours per day on their phones, which means a lot of people now don't have the patience to sit through a 60-second video, let alone reading a book. The Brain-Un Rot Library utilises the addictive format of brain rot, re-engineered to foster engagement and focus through compelling narratives from real books by real authors. I'm excited to see how we could reclaim our attention and rekindle our curiosity for thoughtful, meaningful, and deep engagement with written content."

Launched at The Sunway Library by BookXcess in Kuala Lumpur, the largest 24-hour bookstore in Southeast Asia, BookXcess also launched the first of its Brain Un-Rot Islands, a dedicated physical version of the Brain Un-Rot Library that will be rolled out nationwide across BookXcess stores.

The campaign could not have come at a better time, as according to research an individual's average attention span on a digital devices have declined from 2.5 minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds in 2024, driven by how information is now produced, curated or distributed, and consumed, namely through a relentless wave of stimuli that included constant notifications, short-form videos, and infinite scrolling.[1]

More importantly, research also revealed that reduced attention span has also disrupted the cognitive processes required for academic success, leading to fragmented learning and lower performance. As a result, students with shorter attention spans often receive lower grades and experience significant academic difficulties.[2]

Jacqueline Ng, Co-Founder and Executive Director of BookXcess, explained the motivation behind the campaign, "One thing that really concerns me is the impact that shrinking attention spans are having on youth today. Attention and mental health are closely connected, and it's quite concerning to see how easily the younger generation loses focus after just a short while, even when they are genuinely interested in something. You can't help but think about how this might affect them in their education and in their daily lives. That's why the Brain Un-Rot Library is important to us — it's our way of trying to support young readers and help them slowly build back the ability to focus and enjoy reading again."

See The Brain Un-Rot Library here: https://www.tiktok.com/@bookxcess.

[1] Mark, G. (2023). Attention span: A ground-breaking way to restore balance, happiness and productivity

[2] Media use, attention, mental health and academic performance among 8- to 12-year-old children