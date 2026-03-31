TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced it has been awarded the highest Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Placing Ricoh among the top 1% of companies assessed, this is Ricoh's second consecutive Platinum rating.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates more than 150,000 companies worldwide across four core themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Many global companies rely on EcoVadis insights when selecting suppliers, and in recent years, Ricoh Group has increasingly been asked to disclose its EcoVadis rating in global business opportunities. This year, Ricoh achieved an overall score of 86 out of 100—an increase of 4 points from last year—with particularly strong recognition in the Environment category, along with notable improvements in the Labour & Human Rights and Sustainable Procurement.

Mikako Suzuki, Corporate Officer in charge of ESG and Risk Management at Ricoh Company, Ltd., said: "We view this EcoVadis recognition as a testament to the tangible success of our efforts to place ESG at the core of management. The assessment highlights Ricoh's progress in advancing environmental management through initiatives aligned with our environmental policies and targets, including efforts to help our customers reduce their environmental impact. It also reflects our strengthened ESG risk management across the supply chain, with improvements in labour conditions and human rights initiatives. This recognition is not an endpoint, but an important milestone in our ongoing journey toward a more sustainable society. Together with suppliers, customers and other partners around the world, we will continue advancing our initiatives in the areas of the environment, human rights, ethics and procurement, and enhancing our global credibility."

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About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfilment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

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