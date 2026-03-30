Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu Inaugural Celebration

Born of Ultimate Taste, Designed for Cherished Gatherings

Italian Elegance Meets the Heart of Chengdu, Unveiling the City's Stylish Social Salon

CHENGDU, China, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 28, 2026 marked the inaugural celebration of the highly anticipated Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu, located at the city's central axis near Tianfu Square. As the first Tonino Lamborghini-branded hotel in Southwest China, the property positions itself as the "City's Stylish Social Salon," seamlessly blending Italian aesthetics with Chengdu's rich cultural heritage to create a new narrative of sophistication and connection.

"Born of ultimate taste, designed for cherished gatherings." This is the spiritual essence of the Chengdu hotel, originating from Tonino Lamborghini's uncompromising brand philosophy of pure excellence. Over four decades ago, Mr. Tonino Lamborghini inherited a spirit of boldness and perseverance, creating a legacy rooted in pure Italian talent. Today, that legacy arrives in Chengdu—a city where "everything gathers here." With Tianfu Square as its heart and Renmin South Road as its pulse, the hotel stands at the city's geometric center: facing south to the modern vitality of the Park City, north to the nostalgic charm of Kuanzhai Alley, west to the literary heritage of Du Fu Thatched Cottage, and east to the fashion pulse of Taikoo Li and IFS. With Italian aesthetics as its brush and Chengdu's spirit as its ink, the hotel redefines the art of hospitality.

The inaugural celebration, themed "A City-Level Aesthetic Debut," brought together distinguished guests to witness the harmonious fusion of Italian elegance and Chengdu's vibrant energy. Mr. Jay Zou, General Manager of the hotel, remarked: "What we safeguard is not only the purity of Italian elegance but also the authentic spirit of Chengdu life. It is not only the comfort of a stay but the meaning of every gathering. Every guest will feel—understood, anticipated, valued, and protected."

A City-Center Retreat, the Everyday Expression of Italian Elegance

The hotel features elegant guestrooms and suites, starting from a spacious 49 square meters, blending Italian design with Eastern living philosophy. Each room is equipped with custom King Koil mattresses, high-thread-count linens, Dyson hairdryers, SMEG retro appliances, and Nespresso coffee machines—turning every moment from sleep to sunrise into a dialogue with aesthetics. Suites offer exclusive butler service and complimentary minibar access for the first round, with select room types overlooking the stunning views of Tianfu Square, allowing guests to enjoy the "coffee by day, cocktails by night" lifestyle at the heart of the city.

Design with Purpose, Anticipatory Service

The hotel's architectural language is defined by "transparency and reflection," paying homage to the interplay between Italian design traditions and Eastern living philosophies. The interiors, crafted by an international design team, incorporate carefully selected design objects from around the world, integrating art into everyday experiences. In service, the hotel embraces the philosophy of "Anticipatory Synergy," offering personalized services such as Sleep Butler, Personal Butler, and Event Curation to deliver bespoke experiences for every guest.

Diverse Venues, A Multidimensional Experience

The hotel in Tonino Lamborghini Center which features 2839 Café/Bar, an all-day social hub offering "coffee by day, cocktails by night"; the all-day dining restaurant Yi Hui on the 6th floor and elegant Chinese private dining rooms, serving international cuisine and Sichuan delicacies; a nearly 2,000-square-meter conference center, including an 800-square-meter pillarless ballroom, ideal for high-end banquets, brand events, and business gatherings; a versatile terrace on the 7th floor, perfect for experiencing Chengdu's traditional "Baba Tea" culture or hosting outdoor ceremonies and parties; and the Sky Art Gallery on the 40th floor, offering a dialogue between art and life against the city skyline. A soon-to-open indoor heated swimming pool, along with the already operational fitness center fully equipped with Life Fitness machines, provides guests with holistic wellness experiences. Additionally, the hotel offers nearly 1,000 underground parking spaces for convenient and hassle-free access.

From street level to the sky, from everyday moments to elevated celebrations, the hotel presents a multidimensional lifestyle that fully embodies the concept of the "City's Stylish Social Salon." The City. All Here—where the flavor of Chengdu meets the fashion of Chengdu, and Italian craftsmanship dialogues with Sichuan culture.

A Grand Celebration, An Immersive Experience

On the day of the inaugural celebration, the hotel transformed into an immersive theater where Italian elegance and Chengdu's vibrant culture intertwined. Highlights included the traditional lion dance eye-dotting ceremony, the celebratory ribbon-cutting, guided art tours, the Italian Lifestyle Exhibition at the 40th-floor art gallery, an inspiring designer salon, a traditional Chengdu "Baba Tea" experience on the 7th-floor terrace, and a sunset pop-up cocktail reception with a rooftop party. These ongoing immersive experiences showcased the hotel's unique blend of art, fashion, and social engagement, allowing guests to experience the seamless fusion of Italian aesthetics and Chengdu's local charm at every turn.

Since its founding in the 1980s, the Tonino Lamborghini brand has remained rooted in "pure Italian talent," carrying forward the spirit of "daring and never retreating." With a presence in over 60 countries across hotels, real estate, coffee, spirits, fashion accessories, and more, the brand is dedicated to bringing Italian lifestyle to the world. The opening of the Chengdu hotel marks a significant milestone for the brand in China and injects new luxury vitality into Chengdu's development as an "International Consumption Center City."

At the heart of Tianfu Square, we aspire to be your warmest haven in this city.

Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu is now open and welcomes you to experience its unique hospitality.

About Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu

Located in the heart of Chengdu, south of Tianfu Square and adjacent to the Chengdu Museum and Sichuan People's Art Theatre, Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu is positioned as the "City's Stylish Social Salon." The hotel integrates art curation, high-end social experiences, fine dining, and celebratory events, offering a private space that harmoniously combines Italian aesthetics with Chengdu's cultural spirit for global travelers and local elites.

The hotel features elegant guestrooms and suites, in Tonino Lamborghini Center which features the 2839 Café/Bar—an all-day social hub offering "coffee by day, cocktails by night"—the all-day dining restaurant, and refined Chinese private dining rooms serving international and Sichuan cuisine. It also offers a nearly 2,000-square-meter conference center, including an 800-square-meter pillarless ballroom suitable for high-end banquets and brand events; a multifunctional terrace on the 7th floor, ideal for experiencing Chengdu's traditional "Baba Tea" culture or hosting outdoor ceremonies and parties; and the Sky Art Gallery on the 40th floor, offering a dialogue between art and life against the city skyline. An international-brand spa and a soon-to-open indoor heated swimming pool provide comprehensive wellness experiences. The Tonino Lamborghini Center is also equipped with nearly 1,000 underground parking spaces for convenient access.

From street level to the sky, from everyday moments to elevated celebrations, the hotel presents a multidimensional lifestyle that fully embodies the concept of the "City's Stylish Social Salon."

Address: No. 126 Section 1, Renmin South Road, Qingyang District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Postal Code: 610031

Tel: +86 (0)28-6030-6666

Social Media: @ToninoLamborghiniHotelChengdu

About Tonino Lamborghini Brand

Founded by Mr. Tonino Lamborghini in the 1980s, the Tonino Lamborghini brand is rooted in "pure Italian talent," carrying forward the spirit of "daring and never retreating." With a presence in over 60 countries across hotels, real estate, coffee, spirits, fashion accessories, and more, the brand is dedicated to bringing Italian lifestyle to the world.

Website: www.lamborghini.it