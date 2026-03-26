DJI Avata 360 Sets New Standards for Immersive 360 FPV Flying

Equipped with DJI's flagship 1-inch imaging, O4+ video transmission, and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, creators can now film 360 footage in 8K with ease

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches Avata 360. Designed to unlock endless creativity in one take[1], DJI's new 8K 360° flagship drone delivers 360° imaging with 1-inch-equivalent sensors[1] for filming in 8K/60fps HDR video. Meanwhile, DJI's powerful O4+ video transmission system and obstacle sensing[1] enable creators to see farther with a more stable, safer, and more immersive flight experience. Paired with DJI goggles and motion controllers, the latest addition to the popular Avata series delivers an immersive 360° flight experience for FPV thrills. Creators can also use DJI remote controllers to capture a full 360° view in a single flight that can be reframed from any perspective, transforming a single take into multiple creative possibilities.

Brilliant Imaging, Boundless Creativity

Avata 360 offers two different lenses that can be seamlessly switched. The 360° lens uses 1-inch-equivalent sensors[1] that can capture 360° images in rich detail for 8K/60fps HDR videos[1] and 120 MP photos. With the large 2.4 μm pixels and high dynamic range, light and shadow are also captured with exquisite clarity. Both video and photos can be exported directly or reframed in post-production. Meanwhile, the Single Lens mode allows creators to use the classic Avata-style filming in 4K/60fps[1].

Powerful Video Transmission, Immersive Flight

Avata 360 leverages DJI's flagship O4+ video transmission system to deliver stable and clear live feeds for smoother, more immersive flights. Its strong anti-interference capabilities enable high-definition, high-frame-rate transmission at 1080p/60fps and support a range of up to 20 km[1].

Fly With Confidence, Create With Ease

Avata 360 offers up to 23 minutes of flight time[1] and includes several standard safety features, including nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing[1] and integrated propeller guards. If damaged, the camera lens can be easily replaced with the DJI Avata 360 replacement lens kit with tools (sold separately). It also brings an exceptional experience to aerial content creation, where a single shot with the drone's 360° imaging can be transformed into multiple, masterful creations through post production using the DJI Fly and DJI Studio apps, including:

FPV Flights and Aerial Filming in One Drone

Avata 360 combines the creative freedom of a 360 camera with the thrill of FPV flying like never before. It can be flown with DJI remote controllers (RC 2, RC-N2, RC-N3) for precise camera movement, allowing creators to unlock new ways to create stunning aerial shots. Meanwhile, DJI goggles and motion controllers offer a more immersive flight experience with 360° imaging at 1080p/60fps. Like the Avata 2, aerial acrobatics like drifting can be performed - even by beginners - with the DJI RC Motion 3.

Price and Availability

DJI Avata 360 is available for pre-order starting today through store.dji.com and authorized retailers. Shipping begins April 2026 and will vary by region. Pricing and configurations are as follows:

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Avata 360. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official Warranty and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/avata-360

[1] Only supported by certain camera modes or with specific accessories. All data was measured using a production model of DJI Avata 360 in a controlled environment; actual experience may vary. For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/avata-360.