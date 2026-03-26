GUANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to open soon on April 15 in Guangzhou, the 139th Canton Fair is launching a host of intelligent upgrades that will transform the buyer experience, making every step of the sourcing trip smoother, more convenient and more efficient than ever before.

1. Next-Level "ASKME" AI Assistant

The Fair's intelligent assistant, "ASKME," has been fully upgraded. Think of it as a 24/7 personal assistant. Whether you need to find the right exhibitor, book a hotel, or map out your daily schedule, ASKME now delivers end-to-end support, seamlessly connecting you from the planning stage all the way to your on-the-ground experience.

2. Pinpoint Navigation Across the Complex

Getting around is now effortless. An upgraded booth-level navigation system covers 25 exhibition halls and public zones, offering turn-by-turn guidance directly to your target booth or any of the thousands of service points. It's designed to save precious time, letting buyers focus on sealing deals rather than searching for them.

3. A Smarter Way to Dine

Catering has gone digital with a seamless closed-loop system. Buyers can now order meals online from anywhere in the complex and have them delivered quickly — no need to leave the hall. It's a fast, convenient way to enjoy a variety of cuisines without long queues, maximizing your time on the floor.

4. Smarter Shuttles for Convenient Movement

Getting between halls is now smarter. Real-time tracking for the complex's electric shuttle fleet is available right on your phone. Buyers can check live routes and wait times, allowing them to plan inter-hall travel with ease, beat the crowds, and move efficiently during peak hours.

These cutting-edge upgrades are more than just service enhancements — they signal the Canton Fair's strategic evolution from a traditional trade show into a digitally-empowered global platform. For buyers, this boost in efficiency isn't just a nice-to-have; it's a tangible asset, every bit as valuable as the business deals made on the floor.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16