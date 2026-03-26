BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced its strategic partnership with CGTrader, one of the world's largest 3D model marketplaces. Under the agreement, Tencent HY 3D Global will be integrated into CGTrader's upcoming AI-powered 3D creation workflow, marking a significant step forward in automated and accelerated 3D asset creation.

The partnership establishes CGTrader as the first 3D model marketplace to offer a dedicated AI-powered creation workflow directly within its platform, introducing a transformative workflow that eliminates traditional manual bottlenecks. Powered by Tencent's proprietary generative AI model, Tencent HY 3D Global serves as the underlying generative engine of the integrated AI-powered 3D creation workflow, delivering API-based services for advanced 3D model generation. This enables the platform to convert 2D reference images into production-ready 3D assets with precise geometry and PBR textures, significantly accelerating the modeling lifecycle.

By leveraging Tencent HY 3D Global, CGTrader's integrated AI-powered 3D creation workflow is designed to streamline complex workflows, accelerate and scale 3D model sourcing and generation, and reduce the time and technical effort required to create high-quality, professional 3D assets. This empowers designers and 3D professionals to scale their output while dedicating more time to creative refinement. Through this collaboration, Tencent Cloud provides the high-performance generative engine that enables CGTrader to deliver a powerful, production-ready solution for global B2B and B2C 3D buyers.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Europe, said: "At Tencent Cloud, we are focused on developing high-performance AI technologies that enable our partners to innovate and scale. Our collaboration with CGTrader reflects this commitment. By integrating our HY 3D Global generative engine into CGTrader's platform, we are enabling a faster, more consistent way to produce high-quality 3D assets, equipping creators with advanced tools that accelerate production cycles while maintaining the precision required for professional applications."

Dalia Lasaite, Co-founder & CEO at CGTrader, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Tencent Cloud on this collaboration, which represents a major leap forward in our mission to provide the best tools and resources for the 3D community. By harnessing Tencent HY 3D Global, we are enabling our users to create high-quality 3D models faster and more efficiently than ever before, reinforcing our position as the leading platform for 3D content."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About CGTrader:

CGTrader is one of the world's largest 3D model marketplaces, trusted by a global community of over 12 million users. It connects designers with businesses across industries, offering millions of high-quality 3D and 3D print assets for use in design, advertising, gaming, film, and e-commerce. CGTrader also partners with leading technology companies and more than 200 Fortune 500 enterprises, powering scalable 3D content creation for the global creative economy.