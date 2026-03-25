Featuring its signature cream proven to endure the Sahara-like dryness of airplane cabins, the brand is offering up to 40% off its entire barrier-care lineup for the US spring shopping season.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.BRID C, a next-generation K-beauty skincare brand, has announced a major promotion offering up to 40% off across its official Amazon store, perfectly timed for the US spring shopping season when skincare demand is at its peak. Shoppers can explore the full lineup and exclusive spring offers directly on the [Dr.BRID C Official Amazon Store].

This exclusive event invites US consumers to experience Dr.BRID C's unparalleled barrier defense technology, originally formulated to combat the extreme 40,000-foot cabin environments that are notoriously drier than the Sahara Desert.

The Dr.BRID C skincare lineup was born from a rigorous challenge: keeping skin hydrated in the harsh environment of first-class aircraft cabins, where humidity plummets below 20%. Recognizing that conventional, heavy moisturizers merely sit on the surface and fail to combat such extreme dryness, researchers drew biological inspiration from the Mexican Axolotl. Native to pristine waters, the axolotl is renowned for its exceptional moisture retention and remarkable regenerative capabilities. Mirroring this resilience, Dr.BRID C sought to harness the skin's innate strength, enabling it to lock in moisture and maintain a robust barrier against harsh external aggressors.

At the core of this barrier-fortifying science is the brand's proprietary, patented technology, PEPTIBRID®, infused throughout the entire collection. By boosting the collagen-signaling C-peptide to 175.3% compared to the control group, this innovative delivery system provides profound structural support. It empowers the skin to defend against Trans-Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL) and maintain a resilient foundation from within.

[40% OFF] The Ultimate Shield Against 40,000-Foot Extreme Dryness The centerpiece of this promotion is the brand's hero barrier cream, which fully embodies its cutting-edge skincare science. To encourage widespread consumer trial, Dr.BRID C is offering a rare 40% discount on this signature product.

[30% OFF] Synergistic Skincare Lineup for a Complete Barrier Routine Alongside the hero cream, five synergistic skincare products are available at a 30% discount to complete a flawless, barrier-fortifying routine.

The transition into spring is a critical time when US consumers experience heightened concerns regarding skin dryness and barrier damage, stated a spokesperson for Dr.BRID C. This event offers the perfect opportunity to experience our high-performance skincare collection—designed to nurture the skin's natural resilience to withstand even the most extreme environments—at an exceptional value.

The Dr.BRID C collection, led by the signature barrier cream, is currently available with special discounts on the [Dr.BRID C Official Amazon Store].

About Dr.BRID C

Dr.BRID C is a next-generation K-beauty biotech skincare brand founded on the philosophy of "Defense Before Beauty." Powered by 10 years of research and its proprietary patented technology, PEPTIBRID®, the brand provides fundamental skincare solutions that protect and strengthen the skin barrier even in the most extreme environments.

Media Contact

Jason Seo

info@drbrid.com