The South Korean won fell sharply to its weakest level in 17 years against the US dollar on Monday, breaking past the 1,510 mark amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a surge in global oil prices.

The won was trading at 1,510.40 per dollar as of 9:54 a.m, after opening at 1,504.9.

Seoul stocks also opened sharply lower Monday morning.

The Korea Exchange said a sell-side sidecar — a temporary suspension of program sell orders — was triggered on the Kospi at 9:18 a.m. on Monday.

At the time of activation, the Kospi 200 futures index stood at 818.45, down 44.10 points, or 5.11 percent, from Friday.