SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTS (Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Show) is the leading one-stop platform showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in automotive engineering and manufacturing. Keeping up with the trend of new energy vehicles, the exhibition will focus on the innovative design and manufacturing processes of auto parts for new energy vehicles, and the newly designed TechShow Arena will gather cutting-edge automotive technology.

Mark your calendar for July 8-10, 2026, as AMTS returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The exhibition is set to host 850+ global exhibitors and welcome 70,000 professional visits, with a strong international contingent of 2,000 attendees.

Why visit?

Source Innovative Solutions Directly from China

Tackle high manufacturing costs and supply chain vulnerabilities head‑on. At AMTS you will gain direct access to the latest automotive manufacturing technologies and solutions from China – the global epicenter of NEV and intelligent vehicle innovation. Discover competitive products and processes that help you increase efficiency, reduce costs, and rebuild supply chain robustness.

Explore over 20 specialized zones covering every aspect of automotive manufacturing:

Immerse Yourself in Events Covering Every Aspect of Automotive Manufacturing

From R&D and testing to production, the all‑new Workshop by AMTS breaks the traditional conference mold. Led by top technology suppliers and OEM experts, these deep‑dive sessions use real‑world case studies and hands‑on simulations to deliver ready‑to‑apply solutions to your most pressing technical challenges. Complementing the workshops, more than 50 concurrent events provide unparalleled opportunities for technology exchange, business matching, and ecosystem building.

Connect Seamlessly Anytime, Anywhere

Through A+ CONNECT – AMTS' year‑round business matching platform – you can discover cutting‑edge technologies, solve manufacturing problems, build long‑term partnerships, and optimize your supply chain via integrated online and onsite engagement, 365 days a year.

Who should visit?

Visitor Pre-registration Now Open – Save CNY 100!

Pre-register via the link or scan the QR code to get a free pass to AMTS 2026.

https://www.shanghaiamts.com.cn/links?id=9029

Contact us

amts-visitor@rxglobal.com