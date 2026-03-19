Global orthodontic experts gather to present SMA-based clinical strategies and accelerate the adoption of next-generation digital orthodontic solutions.

The symposium brought together around 300 participants from 15 countries, serving as a global platform for academic exchange.

Experts including Prof. Ravindra Nanda presented SMA-based treatment strategies across biomechanics, attachment-free approaches, and clinical applications.

Graphy introduced its SMA Certificate Course, a comprehensive hands-on training program across the full digital orthodontic workflow.

Graphy is launching "Visiting Seminars" across South Korea, providing on-site support to local dental clinics to accelerate domestic market penetration.

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized in 3D printing–based smart materials, Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Un-seob Sim) successfully hosted the Graphy SMA Legends Symposium 2026 at the Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul.

Held under the theme "When Legends Redefine Orthodontics," the symposium brought together globally recognized orthodontic experts to share clinical insights and treatment strategies based on Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology and digital orthodontics.

Approximately 300 orthodontists and industry professionals from 15 countries attended the event. Multilingual simultaneous interpretation was provided, facilitating global academic exchange. Strong interest was observed in SMA technology and 3D printing-based digital orthodontic solutions throughout the symposium.

The program was divided into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session featured Dr. Choon Gwak, Prof. Ravindra Nanda, Dr. Hyeok Ji, Prof. Ki-Beom Kim, and Dr. Yesenia Garcia. In the afternoon session, presentations were delivered by Prof. Seong-Hun Kim, Dr. Jong-Hyeon Lee, Dr. Dal-Sun Yun, Dr. Lissett Rodriguez, and Dr. Young-Jin Jeon.

Key topics included the biomechanics of SMA, attachment-free treatment approaches, 3D printing-based digital orthodontic workflows, and real-world clinical case applications. These presentations highlighted a new treatment paradigm that addresses the limitations of conventional clear aligner systems.

In addition to the symposium, Graphy introduced its clinical training program, the Graphy SMA Certificate Course, designed for orthodontists worldwide. The program provides a comprehensive, hands-on learning experience covering the full digital orthodontic workflow, from intraoral scanning and treatment planning to setup, 3D printing, and final aligner application. Participants can directly experience the functional mechanism of SMA materials while gaining practical insights through real patient case studies. Designed as a field-oriented, application-focused training program, the course supports clinicians in adopting SMA-based digital orthodontic solutions in real-world practice.

Furthermore, to strengthen its domestic presence, Graphy announced plans to actively expand its market share in South Korea. The company is launching localized initiatives such as "Visiting Seminars" (on-site clinical training and support). By directly visiting local dental clinics across the country, Graphy aims to provide tailored, hands-on guidance, thereby accelerating the widespread adoption of its digital orthodontic solutions within the Korean market.

A Graphy representative stated, "This symposium confirmed strong global interest and clinical expectations for SMA-based digital orthodontics. Alongside our global educational programs, our 'Visiting Seminars' in South Korea will allow us to engage directly with local practitioners, aggressively expanding our domestic footprint. Graphy will continue to enhance its educational support to accelerate the adoption of digital orthodontics worldwide."

The representative added that the event successfully demonstrated Graphy's strategic direction in advancing digital orthodontic solutions on both a domestic and global scale.

About Graphy Inc.

Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Un-seob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.

As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces. By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

- SNS

https://www.linkedin.com/company/itgraphy/

https://www.instagram.com/graphy_global/

https://www.facebook.com/graphyinc/

https://www.facebook.com/GraphyUnitedStates

https://www.youtube.com/@graphyinc

- Media & Investor Relations Graphy Inc. Ace Gasan ForHu, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul sales@itgraphy.com

www.graphysma.com