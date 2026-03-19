The Global K-Beauty Bestseller Brings Deep Hydration, Glass Skin Glow, and Next-Gen PDRN Skincare to the U.S.

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty skincare brand Hanskin by Celltrion Skincure is expanding its North American presence with a major retail milestone, launching in approximately 1,400 stores of ULTA Beauty across the United States.

The nationwide rollout marks a pivotal moment for Hanskin as the brand moves beyond its strong online presence—particularly on Amazon—and into large-scale offline retail distribution. By entering ULTA Beauty's extensive store network, Hanskin aims to bring its signature glass skin hydration philosophy to millions of U.S. beauty consumers.

The product debuting across ULTA Beauty stores is Hanskin's global bestseller, Hyaluron Skin Essence—a lightweight, deeply hydrating formula designed to deliver the coveted glass skin glow. Powered by high-purity hyaluronic acid, the essence provides intense hydration while maintaining a fast-absorbing, layerable texture ideal for modern skincare routines.

Already a consistent top-selling product across global markets—including North America, Europe, and the Middle East—the essence has gained popularity for its ability to deliver plump, radiant skin without heaviness. With U.S. consumers increasingly seeking hydration-focused skincare and glass skin-inspired glow, the formula is positioned as a daily essential for achieving healthy, luminous skin.

Hanskin is also expanding beyond hydration into next-generation biotech K-Beauty skincare. The brand recently introduced the Ara Lotus PDRN Hyaluron Glow Serum, an advanced glow serum powered by Hanskin's proprietary lotus-derived PDRN technology.

Unlike traditional salmon PDRN ingredients, Hanskin's plant-based lotus PDRN is engineered to deliver faster and deeper skin absorption, helping enhance elasticity, radiance, and skin vitality. The formula delivers a combination of hydration, firming care, and glow-enhancing benefits, representing a new evolution of PDRN-powered skincare innovation.

The serum also incorporates biotechnology-driven ingredient purification and stabilization processes developed by Celltrion Skincure, optimizing the molecular design and delivery efficiency of high-purity PDRN. Featuring 200,000 PPM of concentrated PDRN, the formula maximizes skin absorption and efficacy. This innovation allows Hanskin to expand beyond hydration-focused skincare into biotech-driven K-Beauty solutions centered on glow, regeneration, and skin vitality.

With the ULTA Beauty launch of Hyaluron Skin Essence, Hanskin plans to gradually expand its U.S. lineup with advanced skincare innovations including PDRN and retinol-based formulations. By combining deep hydration with skin-firming and glow-enhancing technologies, the brand aims to position itself as a leader in hydration-plus-glow K-Beauty skincare.

Through increased visibility across major retail locations in cities such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, Hanskin aims to strengthen its presence in the U.S. beauty market and establish itself as a rising K-Beauty brand known for delivering healthy, radiant skin.

About Hanskin

Hanskin is an iconic K-Beauty skincare brand where Celltrion's cutting-edge bioscience meets global beauty innovation. Combining advanced biotechnology with trend-driven formulations, Hanskin creates high-performance skincare designed to deliver deep hydration, luminous glow, and naturally flawless, glass-like skin.