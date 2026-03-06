DANANG, Vietnam, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on 49 acres along the pristine Non Nuoc Beach, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa offers an inspiring coastal setting with 199 guestrooms, 146 residences, 23 villas, five pools, VIE Spa, and diverse dining venues—an ideal destination for world–class meetings and events.

A Venue for Every Vision: From Dynamic Beachside Gatherings to Incentive Retreats

The true charm of hosting an event at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa lies in its diverse venues, each offering a unique atmosphere and modern facilities. For grand occasions, the Beach and Outdoor Venue both accommodate up to 700 guests perfect for sunrise ceremonies, gala dinners under the stars, or vibrant celebrations in a lush park-like setting. The Regency Ballroom, with 5,382 sq. ft. of space and natural daylight, provides an elegant setting for up to 400 attendees, ideal for conferences, banquets, and product launches. More intimate gatherings find their place in the Boardroom for 14 guests, the elegant Villa Garden for 35 guests, or the adaptable Function Room for breakout sessions. To elevate your event further, one of our five Pools offers a serene tropical garden ambiance — perfect for cocktail receptions, private celebrations.

Activities That Bring Teams Together

To complement meetings and celebrations, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa offers a variety of engaging activities designed to strengthen bonds among participants. Guests can enjoy friendly matches of pickleball, tennis, or padel on modern courts, or unwind with a round of mini golf that sparks lighthearted competition. The resort's charming Little Farm provides a hands-on, nature-inspired experience that encourages collaboration and creativity.

Versatile Dining Experiences

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa is proud to have a team of talented chefs who bring creativity and passion to every dish. From the traditional Vietnamese flavors at Xanh House, the authentic Italian dishes at Osteria al Mare, to the lively beachfront vibe and French - Mediterranean style of Vive Océane Beach Club, each restaurant offers its own unique experience. In addition, Le Petit Chef brings a fun and surprising dining show that guests always enjoy. This rich dining journey is complemented by inspiring cocktails at Terrasse, the perfect place for guests to connect, relax, and enjoy the atmosphere. Whether it is a reception, a themed gala dinner, or a casual gathering, the chefs at Hyatt Regency Danang create memorable dining moments that elevate every event.

Be More Rewarded | Together By Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa participates in the ASPAC Groups Meeting & Events 2026 offer. The offer is valid for qualifying group meetings and events contracted and held before December 31, 2026. All benefits are subject to availability and must be confirmed at the time of booking. Please mention the offer code [ASPACME26] when sending your initial inquiry and confirm your booking with a signed contract to enjoy this exclusive offer.

For further information, please visit Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa or contact +84 236 398 1234 or email: danang.regency@hyatt.com.