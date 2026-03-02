The Safest First Stop for International Travelers

TAIPEI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure every visitor to Taiwan can "stay securely and enjoy a worry-free journey," Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) promotes and strictly manages two major official accommodation brands: " Star Hotel " and " Taiwan Host B&Bs" (Friendly Host B&Bs), creating the safest environment for your trip. These legal accommodations have all passed rigorous evaluation and continuous supervision, symbolizing a trusted mark of quality and safety for Taiwan's lodging industry. By embracing "Great Experiences Start with a Star" and showcasing Taiwan's "Friendly Host" spirit , they become the first stop for travelers exploring Taiwan.

Caring for Guests with Utmost Attention —Star Hotel

Taiwan promotes the "Star Hotels" certification system under the theme "Great Experiences Start with a Star." From hardware facilities and environmental sanitation to service quality, everything is reviewed according to international standards, with the addition of "mystery shopper on-site experiences" to ensure every star-rated hotel provides safe, thoughtful, and high-quality accommodation services.

Currently, over 160 star-rated hotels have passed the official evaluation. Whether you are a business traveler or on a family vacation, you can find the most suitable accommodation choice. Many hotels also incorporate local culture and aesthetics, from Neo-Oriental design styles to innovative international cuisine, allowing guests to experience Taiwan's culture and flavor during their stay and feel Taiwan's most dedicated service.

Taiwan Host B&Bs: Experience the Most Authentic Taste of Taiwan

As travel styles diversify, more and more visitors choose to stay at B&Bs to experience Taiwanese hospitality and local culture. Each year, Taiwan rigorously selects legally registered B&Bs that embody the spirit of hospitality to be designated as "Taiwan Host B&Bs," serving as the official benchmark for high-quality accommodations. Every "Taiwan Host B&Bs" undergoes strict review, with high standards set for environmental cleanliness, comprehensive facilities, and service etiquette. Currently, nearly 1,900 B&Bs have received this certification.

B&B hosts uphold the six key principles of "Friendliness, Kindness, Cleanliness, Hygiene, Safety, and Quality Etiquette," treating travelers with genuine smiles and sharing local stories. Begin your trip with breakfasts made from fresh, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the mountains, and explore historic villages where traditional houses and Western-style buildings intermingle. Guests can deeply experience local culture and lifestyles through their stay, turning the trip into a memorable journey of connection with the land.

Visit Taiwan and Experience the Most Sincere Hospitality

Whether it's a "Star Hotel" situated in a metropolitan center or a Taiwan Host B&Bs nestled between mountains and sea, these two brands are not just accommodation choices; they represent the spirit of Taiwan's lodging industry: "People-Oriented, Quality First."

Taiwan will continue to strengthen the accommodation certification system, enhancing the overall quality and safety management of its lodging, ensuring that travelers can relax comfortably, enjoy Taiwan's natural beauty and cultural charm, and feel that their stay is not just accommodation, but a dialogue with the land and a cultural exchange. We aim for every traveler to feel the most sincere hospitality and enjoy a blissful travel experience.

To search for "Taiwan Host B&Bs" and "Star Hotels" in Taiwan, please visit the "Taiwan Stay" website: https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw/