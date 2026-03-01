COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg and its long standing partner, Liverpool FC (LFC), is taking a significant step to ensure the electric atmosphere of Anfield Stadium is accessible to every supporter.

Recognising too many fans have been left on the sidelines of the match day experience, Carlsberg worked with LFC and the British Deaf Association (BDA) to teach fans at Anfield to perform a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" in British Sign Language (BSL). This initiative turns the iconic anthem into a truly inclusive experience during the West Ham game on 28th February, recognised as the Club's official 'Red Together' match, celebrating the Club's commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Research from Carlsberg highlights a significant inclusion gap in football, as 81% of Deaf and hard of hearing fans wish to participate in matchday chants but feel unable to do so. This lack of accessibility leads to a sense of isolation, with 74% of those affected feeling disconnected from the stadium atmosphere.

By missing out on the roar of the crowd and collective singing, these individuals are frequently deprived of the camaraderie and emotional highs defining the live sporting experience.

95% of Deaf and hard of hearing fans admit feeling excluded in pubs and fan zones, deterring them from attending live sports, so the need for change is clear. Carlsberg is committed to bringing more access to more of the best in football long after the final whistle on 28th February.

Carlsberg and LFC are guaranteeing BSL interpreters at every men's and women's home match after the West Ham game. Dubbed 'Fan Interpreters' they will sign pre-match commentary and "You'll Never Walk Alone" with hopes to expand their role further next season, ensuring Deaf and hard of hearing fans don't miss out on these key elements of the game.

To combat the exclusion Deaf and hard of hearing fans face during game day, Carlsberg is also training LFC bar staff in basic sign language and providing sign language training to staff in LFC fan bars and pubs across the world, including select pub team members at 16 Greene King Sport pubs across Merseyside.

This work champions Carlsberg's core principle that football's power lies in its collective passion. "One of the best parts of football is the shared roar and raw emotion, the spontaneous explosion of joy. It creates a feeling of belonging that unites millions," said Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director at Carlsberg.

"However, this is only truly collective when everyone has access to it. As a proud partner of Liverpool FC for over 30 years, we've been working together to make sure fans have the best experiences- helping to remove the barriers for those who miss out. By introducing sign language into the heart of Anfield, we are not just teaching signs; we are signing our commitment to a more inclusive, accessible game for everyone who bleeds Red."

Rishi Jain, Director of Impact at Liverpool FC, added: "Together with Carlsberg, we're proud to deliver an initiative that truly lives up to everything that 'You'll Never Walk Alone' means.

"By teaching fans at Anfield to sign the anthem in British Sign Language, we're giving something back to our Deaf and hard of hearing supporters, ensuring they feel more included in the matchday experience.

"This long-term commitment to BSL interpreters and wider supporter inclusion sits at the heart of our ongoing 'Red Together' strategy to make both our club accessible and inclusive to all, and its launch during our dedicated 2025/26 Red Together match makes it especially meaningful."