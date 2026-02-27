Pioneered and Organized by Medialink Group Limited

The World-Class Creative Powerhouse of CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026

A First‑of‑Its‑Kind Convergence of 3 Innovation Frontiers, Bridging Cultures Across Regions

April 4-5 at AsiaWorld-Expo

Ticket Prices HK$2,288、HK$1,288、HK$788、HK$228

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneered and fully invested by Medialink Group, and all‑out orchestrated by its subsidiary CON‑CON (HK) Limited, CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 — the world's first Asia‑wide IP and trend‑culture mega‑event curated in Hong Kong and deeply rooted in the city's cultural DNA — is set to make its grand debut on April 4-5, 2026 at AsiaWorld‑Expo, Hong Kong.

Since its initial announcement, the event has instantly become the talk of town, sparking buzz-worthy conversations among entertainment, culture, collectibles, animation, music, and beyond. The highly anticipated CON‑CON® HONG KONG 2026 now makes its major reveal, officially announcing its participating IP partners, music festival lineup, headline attractions, and ticketing details. This is the one event fans in Hong Kong, across Asia, and around the world simply cannot afford to miss — a once‑in‑a‑generation convergence of IP, pop culture, and immersive experiences, delivering a scale and richness never before imagined. Tickets are priced at HK$2,288 / HK$1,288 / HK$788 / HK$228. Tickets are now on sale via Klook, Damai, Trip.com, 01 Space and other platforms.

CON‑CON® HONG KONG is the first flagship IP cultural mega event pioneered, born, led, and propelled in Hong Kong, underscoring the city's central role and creative leadership in shaping Asia's cross‑over IP and trend‑culture landscape — as originator, creator, and cultural tastemaker. More than a platform for showcasing IP, CON‑CON® HONG KONG is designed to connect with IPs. With IP as its core, the event weaves together immersive exhibition experiences, live music performances, pan‑Asian creator dialogues, entertainment programming, exclusive marketplaces, and IP matchmaking into a sustainably scalable "mega event IP". Built to accumulate, evolve, and be passed on, CON‑CON® HONG KONG is not just an event, but a long‑term cultural asset. Launching from Hong Kong as its first stop, the platform sets its sights on a sustainably expanding future for IP culture across the region and beyond.

The 2-day CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 spectacular will be split across 3 major themes – "Mix Some NOISE!"; "Mix Some FUN!", and "Mix Some MUSIC!" – and will feature countless, groundbreaking interdisciplinary events that will not only transcend imagination, but also unleash the boundless potential of IPs across the cultural fabric of Asia and beyond.

"Mix Some NOISE!" — Gundam, Godzilla, Jujutsu Kaisen and More Mega IPs Unleash New Imaginations

"Mix Some NOISE!" will present a series of events featuring iconic IPs and Hong Kong brands, alongside electrifying collaborations with internationally renowned labels to propel IPs and brands beyond their original scope via the power of creativity. (in no particular order)

"Mix Some FUN!" – SONY and More Renowned Brands Break Down Traditional Boundaries in Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Immersive Experiences

"Mix Some FUN!" brings together a powerhouse lineup of mega‑scale IP brands, delivering exclusive, one‑of‑a‑kind experiences that challenge preconceived notions of heritage brands and push beyond traditional boundaries of entertainment and culture. (in no particular order)

Activities at Blackbox Theatre

More activities to come, stay tuned with CON-CON®'s update.

"Mix Some MUSIC!" — Asia's Premier Music Festival Lineup

J-POP, J-ROCK, Anime Singers and Bands Set to Ignite the Stage;

AK@MIRROR and Tyson Yoshi Bring the Heat On

Partial Artist Lineup (in no particular order): AK@MIRROR, Tyson Yoshi, Yoko Takahashi, Maki Ohguro, MIYAVI, Goto Maki, Do As Infinity, FLOW, TOGENASHI TOGEARI, Unnämed, Goodnight Lillie

The highly anticipated "Mix Some MUSIC!" music festival is set to bring together an all-star roster of legendary and fan-favourite artists from across Asia for an electrifying two-day celebration of music. The event promises non-stop high-energy performances, featuring a powerhouse lineup that spans J-POP, J-ROCK, anime soundtracks, Cantopop and more.

The festival will showcase iconic performers delivering unforgettable sets. Highlights include Yoko Takahashi, the singer of the Neon Genesis Evangelion theme song "A Cruel Angel's Thesis" (Cruel Angel's Thesis), making her long-awaited return to Hong Kong after 7 years. Maki Ohguro, the powerhouse female singer known for the Slam Dunk anime ending theme "Anata Dake Mitsumeteru" ("I Only Have Eyes for You"). Visual kei rock icon MIYAVI, who gained further attention through China's streaming show Call Me by Fire, will also take the stage. Other standout lineup include Maki Goto, former member of the legendary Japanese girl group Morning Musume; FLOW, the popular J-ROCK band for Naruto theme songs; and Do As Infinity, the globally beloved duo famous for the Inuyasha opening theme.

Adding to the diverse lineup are exciting: TOGENASHI TOGEARI, the girl rock band born from the anime Girls Band Cry, making their Hong Kong debut; A breakout next-generation female artist with massive support from young audiences, Mahiru; and independent English-speaking VTuber Unnämed, performing at a music festival for the first time.

Hong Kong's pop star will shine as well, with AK@MIRROR will bring surprises to the CON-CON® MIX SOME MUSIC! And Tyson Yoshi and popular band Goodnight Lilllie will also join the music festival. Spanning two full days, "Mix Some MUSIC!" guarantees the richest audiovisual feast for music lovers, blending timeless classics, anime anthems, and fresh contemporary sounds in one explosive gathering. Further details on dates, venue, tickets, and additional artists will be announced soon. Stay tuned for this landmark celebration of Asian music culture!

First to be Ambassador for "CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026", Cocomi Coming to Hong Kong to Witness this Cultural Extraveganza

CON-CON® proudly announces that Cocomi, the multifaceted talent who embodies classical music, flute performance, voice acting, and passionate anime fandom, has been appointed as the official Ambassador for CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026. In this role, she will shoulder the important responsibility of promoting cross-regional cultural exchange and bridging diverse creative worlds.

Cocomi frequently shares her extensive anime collection on social media, greatly endearing her to anime enthusiasts and fans worldwide. To mark this prestigious appointment, Cocomi will personally travel to Hong Kong to attend the grand opening ceremony. She will engage directly with fans from around the globe, witness the unveiling of this major cultural milestone, and join everyone in creating history together.

This collaboration highlights CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026's commitment to blending global pop culture, anime, music, and cross-disciplinary creativity, with Cocomi's unique blend of classical artistry and otaku passion perfectly embodying the event's spirit of "mixing" ideas, IPs, and cultures.

Event Creative Director COIN PARKING DELIVERY to Dial up the Energy for CON-CON®

To fully realise CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026's mission in nurturing cultural exchange and creative synergy, CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 has appointed internationally renowned artist COIN PARKING DELIVERY as event creative director. Reputed for fusing its own DNA with prominent IPs, COIN PARKING DELIVERY's works could be seen across animation, cosmetics, watches, sports, apparel, collectibles and K-POP. Sharing similar values as CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026, COIN PARKING DELIVERY will deliver a one-of-a-kind style and visual language through jaw-dropping brand concepts and on-site experiences for the event.

The logo of CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 features COIN PARKING DELIVERY's popular character, Mr. Shirai. A hybrid of dinosaur and alien, Mr. Shirai symbolises the power and vision of combining distinct eras and styles. This approach aligns perfectly with CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026's mission to fuse various cultural IPs, inspire creativity and foster transformation. As the event's logo, Mr. Shirai raises the CON-CON® logo in dance, perfectly embodying CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026's vibrant goals. In addition to the logo, other COIN PARKING DELIVERY's creation will be showcased across the 2-day extravaganza.

About CON-CON® HONG KONG

CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 is solely invested by Medialink Group Limited and fully conceived and organized by its wholly owned subsidiary, CON-CON (HK) Limited. It is the first mega IP flagship festival in Hong Kong created for a global audience. "CON-CON" stands for Convention for Connection and is designed as a cross-sector platform with intellectual property ("IP") at its core, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange.

CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 brings together the Group's licensed IP portfolio with new partners across different industries, blending cross-over entertainment and cultural exchange to showcase the latest IP content and pop culture trends. The Event features a wide range of formats, including concerts, stage talks and panel discussions, fan meet-and-greet sessions, and new product launches, aiming to redefine the traditional convention experience.

Planned as an annual flagship event, CON-CON® HONG KONG 2026 will debut in Hong Kong with the intention to progressively expand across Asia. The Event is dedicated to celebrating IP and pop culture, ACG culture, and cross-over collaborations between renowned IPs and brands. It will take place from April 4 to 5, 2026 (Saturday to Sunday) at AsiaWorld-Expo, located at Hong Kong International Airport.

About Medialink Group Limited

Medialink Group Limited (Stock Code: 2230.HK) is a leading intellectual property (IP) management company headquartered in Hong Kong, with business in Greater China, Japan and Southeast Asia, actively promoting cultural exchanges through its IP, bring high-quality entertainment to the whole of Asia.

Founded in 1994, its business mainly focuses on content distribution and brand licensing, and is also involved in content production, distribution arrangements and animation product development. The Group invests and cooperates closely with media content licensors to distribute media content related to animation, variety shows, TV dramas, animated and live-action movies. At the same time, it also obtains copyright licensing from various brand licensors in the Asia-Pacific region, including merchandising rights and location-based entertainment rights and promotion rights.

The Group has its own animation brand, its various Ani-One® YouTube channels (including Ani-One® Asia which is Asia-focused, Ani-One® 中文官方頻道 which is run in Chinese, and other South East Asia channels – Ani-One® Thailand, Ani-One® Philippines, Ani-One® Vietnam, Ani-One® Indonesia and Ani-One® India) have more than 10 million subscribers and more than 2.4 billion views. In addition, the Group also owns two channels broadcasting Asia-produced animations, Ani-Mi®, and the e-commerce platform Ani-Mall®, selling animation products and exclusive anime boutique items.