SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global popularity of Formula 1 (F1) continues to rise, with strong momentum among South Korean fans. Interest increased further following the release of "F1: The Movie" last year, which featured appearances by current F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris, introducing the excitement of the sport to a broader audience. With the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship approaching, digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top F1 host destinations in the first half of this year favored by South Korean travelers.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers, Shanghai (China) ranked as the most sought-after F1 destination. Barcelona (Spain), Suzuka (Japan), Melbourne (Australia), Montreal (Canda), Monaco, Miami (the U.S.), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Sakhir (Bahrain) followed to complete the top nine racing hotspots, highlighting South Koreans' growing enthusiasm for attending races in diverse international locations.

Notably, Shanghai and Suzuka secured positions within the top three, likely driven by their close proximity to South Korea and ease of travel within Asia. Melbourne also ranked within the top five, drawing attention as the host of the season-opening race scheduled for the second week of March.

Barcelona ranked highly as its race is set to take place in second week of June, aligning well with early summer vacation trends. Monaco was also placed within the top nine, reflecting its status as a legendary F1 destination. The Monaco Grand Prix has been held annually since 1955, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Monaco circuit is renowned for its narrow streets and iconic Fairmont Hairpin, F1's slowest corner, offering a dramatic and unforgettable viewing experience.

In addition, Miami has gained attention following the attendance of BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé at the Miami Grand Prix last year. Interest was further amplified when Rosé participated in the original soundtrack of "F1: The Movie", capturing the attention of both K-pop and motorsports fans alike.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, "Following the success of the film and renowned K-pop idols attending F1 events, interest in the sport has reached new heights in South Korea. Through Agoda's wide selection of flights, accommodations, and activities, travelers can not only visit F1 host cities but also fully immerse themselves in the local culture and experiences each destination has to offer."

