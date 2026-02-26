HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of shifting trade balances and evolving consumption patterns across Asia, Vinexpo Asia will bring together key players from the wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage industry. The event will be held from 26 to 28 May 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The Hong Kong event reaffirms its role as a leading business event for Greater China, while remaining open to Asia-Pacific markets and broader regional dynamics. Together with the Singapore edition, which focuses on Southeast Asia, Vinexpo Asia positions itself as a strategic meeting point for professionals who choose to remain present and engaged in a market undergoing significant transformation.

Vinexpo Asia, anchored in history and focused on the future of Asia

Since 1998, Vinexpo Asia has supported industry professionals in a region in constant evolution. In Hong Kong, the event has established itself as a key meeting point for players seeking to develop or maintain their presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. It also remains closely connected to mature Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, as well as to regional flows from Southeast Asia.

Despite the slowdown in certain premium segments, Hong Kong continues to play its role as a major commercial and financial hub. The legacy of Vinexpo Asia enables it to tap on long-term relationships, and look forward to the future, with in-depth market understanding.

"Asia remains a key market in the global trade balance of wines and spirits. At a time when international trade flows are being redefined, Vinexposium continues to support the industry by strengthening its presence in the region through Vinexpo Asia, an event historically anchored in Hong Kong and focused on the future," says Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

A market in transition, evolving selection criteria

Asia is changing. In China, consumption is shifting towards more informal, and at-home occasions. Across the region, younger consumers are favouring fresher, lighter styles. These developments are reshaping buyer expectations and redefining selection criteria.

For international producers and brands, opportunities remain very real, provided they stay present, visible and engaged as the market continues to reconfigure.

At the previous Hong Kong edition in 2024, the event brought together 1,032 exhibitors from 35 countries and welcomed 14,203 professional visitors from 60 countries, generating more than 4,200 business meetings. 75% of visitors were importers, distributors or retail buyers, confirming Vinexpo Asia's positioning as a results-driven event focused on concrete business decision-making.

A format and offering aligned with new market dynamics

First introduced in Paris in February 2026, the new Vinexposium format will also be rolled out in Hong Kong. Designed to reflect the evolving structure of the alcoholic beverages market, it brings together three complementary events:

The 2026 edition will bring together a wide diversity of international exhibitors, with new country and regional pavilions, the return of major historic areas, and numerous wine brands. For their launches, Be Spirits and Be No will notably host a Japanese pavilion and a South Korean pavilion. This diversity reflects the plurality of Asian markets and the complementarity of the segments represented.

Exhibitors from more than 20 countries are already confirmed, including Australia, Chile, China – Hong Kong, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mainland China, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Several institutional and collective pavilions have confirmed their participation to date, including Business France, ICE – Italian Trade Agency, Wine Australia, CVR Tejo – Tejo Wines (Portugal), Wines of Germany, California Wine Institute, Wines of South Africa, alongside additional regional and national representations.

The Academy: understanding markets to make better decisions

Vinexpo Asia will also see the return of the Academy, bringing international thought leaders and wine professionals of the highest calibre. The programme will be a series of conferences, round tables and masterclasses designed as a decision-support tool for professionals. A space for insight and knowledge sharing, the 2026 Academy will feature more than 40 sessions, focusing on regional issues and the Chinese market, while also addressing key international topics.

Sessions will explore major industry developments, from changes in the fine wine and collectors' market, new distribution and consumption trends, to latest economic shifts. Some highlights include changes in travel retail, e-commerce and instant retail strategies, and the challenges of food pairing with Chinese cuisine and culture.

"Vinexpo Asia has been engaged in Asia for nearly thirty years. This continuity is essential in a transforming Asian market, where trust and long-term presence make all the difference. In 2026, the event fully aligns with this approach by providing a structured framework for dialogue, market understanding and the development of commercial exchanges in Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond," concludes Grace Ghazalé, Director of International Exhibitions at Vinexposium.

ABOUT VINEXPO ASIA:

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and China - Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

ABOUT VINEXPOSIUM:

Vinexposium is the leading year-round partner for wine and spirits professionals worldwide. Through its flagship international events and editorial content, including Voice of the Industry, it brings the entire sector together to drive business growth and deepen market knowledge. By fostering connections and sharing strategic insights, Vinexposium supports the global industry in tackling key challenges around innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer expectations.