Resort guests can enjoy new exclusive experiences and excitement during the yearlong birthday celebration

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the 10th day of the Chinese New Year, Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled a new wave of magic with the announcement of its upcoming 10th Birthday Celebration, "With You, It's Magic+". Commemorating the resort's extraordinary milestone as the first Disney Resort in the Chinese mainland, the immersive calendar of magic will kick off on March 20, 2026, International Happiness Day, elevating ten years of enchantment and joy into a new chapter. Starting this spring, a fun-filled grand celebration will unfold throughout the year across Shanghai Disneyland, the resort's two themed hotels, Disneytown and beyond, inviting guests from near and far to join a milestone moment in the making.

"For nearly a decade since its grand opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has continued to push the boundaries of imagination, delivering enchanting experiences that bring Disney storytelling and creativity into every moment and spread the magic to guests of all ages worldwide. This overwhelming success would not have been possible without our incredible cast members, our wonderful partners, and of course—the guests who not only inspire us to keep innovating but are an essential part of that very magic," said Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "To celebrate this 10-year milestone, our amazing cast members have spent the past two years pouring their hearts and energy into preparing a spectacular celebration, and we can't wait to create even more magic alongside our guests in the year ahead."

Unveiled on December 31, 2025, the resort's official new logo and theme set the stage for the yearlong celebration, "With You, It's Magic+", which encapsulates everything the resort aspires to share with guests and fans alike. The celebration is a heartfelt tribute to everyone who has created and continues to share the magic alongside the resort. This spirit comes vividly to life, symbolizing a place where millions of dreams have come true and cherished memories linger from the past decade. Throughout the celebration, "With You, It's Magic+" will weave through every touchpoint across the resort, from grand entertainment to delightful details, extending a warm invitation for all to share the magic together.

Three new breathtaking and reimagined entertainment experiences bring guests even closer to the magic

Beloved by guests and cherished for creating unforgettable memories, iconic Disney entertainment experiences are being taken to new heights for the 10th Birthday: grander in scale, more dazzling in spectacle, and filled with even more ways for guests to step closer into the story. Among the incredible program of shows and entertainment, three new breathtaking and reimagined experiences will take center stage, surrounding guests with fantastic sights, enchanting sounds and more magical moments together.

Alongside these three exciting performances, an all-new Star Squad shines in starry celebratory outfits, sprinkling extra 10th Birthday magic into other seasonal shows and performances throughout the year. Kicking things off in spring, energetic dancers will invite guests to join in the fun everywhere, starting moments before the FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends' Special Pre-Parade, then for summer's fun watery moments with Chip 'n' Dale at Gardens of Imagination, autumn's playful spook-tacular cavalcade, the Winter Royal Ball's Disney Princesses and Princes encounters, and the lively Zootopia Street Party during Chinese New Year.

Shimmering birthday outfits, treats, and presents give guests more ways to join the magic

From the moment guests arrive, Shanghai Disney Resort is wrapped in birthday magic. Across décor, attire, dining, and merchandise, every detail comes together to mark the 10th Birthday Celebration and create more ways for guests to participate, sparkling with even more joy, warmth, and shared wonder together.

Engaging experiences bring more magic to every corner of the resort together with guests

From the resort to everyday life, magical interactions across physical and digital spaces invite guests to become part of the story—dancing, playing and crafting joyful moments as the magic grows.

The momentous 10th Birthday is just around the corner, and a thrilling new chapter of wonder and imagination is about to begin. Join the celebration and create even more magical moments together starting March 20, 2026! With You, It's Magic+!