TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh has been positioned in the Leaders Category for the third time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment.*

According to the report, "Ricoh has global reach with proven reliability, strong technical service, and consistent investment in innovation — pushing advances in printhead accuracy, job automation, and sustainability features." The report went on to say, "Ricoh has a strong complementary portfolio of toner-based presses."

"We were delighted to be recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape," said Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications & Senior Corporate Officer, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We are focused on enabling clients to best position their operations to successfully manage the developing print production landscape. Our services, solutions, and own-developed technologies are expertly shaped for each operation in response to their individual needs. We collaborate and co-innovate every step of the way to support clients as they evolve their operations, expand their services, and grow their business."

Said Tim Greene, Research Director at IDC, "Ricoh is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for WW High Speed Inkjet as the company combines innovation, performance, and execution, and supports customers in their high speed inkjet initiatives. Ricoh is very strong in some of the key areas that customers are looking for in a partnership, such as equipment capabilities from advanced print head and drying technologies to service and support."

