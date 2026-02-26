LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group (HBX.SM), a leading B2B travel technology marketplace, has today announced an extension of its long-standing partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform, to further strengthen collaboration and broaden the distribution of high-quality, locally contracted hotel content across the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the expanded agreement, signed during HBX Group's MarketHub Asia celebrated in Bali, Traveloka will integrate more than 40,000 hotels in APAC, with a strong focus on Indonesia, into HBX Group's supply ecosystem. This evolution builds on several years of a successful commercial and connectivity relationship in which HBX Group supplied inventory to Traveloka.

By deepening the partnership in both directions, the companies aim to unlock additional growth, improve availability and competitiveness in priority APAC destinations, and deliver better results for partners and customers worldwide.

"This is about strengthening a proven partnership to accelerate mutual growth," said Xabi Zabala, Chief Sourcing and Operations Officer. "By integrating Traveloka's extensive, locally contracted APAC portfolio into HBX Group's platform, we expand our regional coverage, diversify our supply beyond traditional chains, and bring more competitive, relevant content to our customers globally."

Tejveer Bedi Singh, VP of Commercial, Traveloka added, "Our partnership with HBX Group brings travellers closer to the heart of Asia-Pacific. Powered by the robustness of Traveloka's tech-enabled, digital-first platform, we ensure seamless integration and broader distribution with HBX Group, enabling more discovery, more choice, and more memorable journeys across APAC."

The decision to expand the partnership comes at a moment of strong performance and strategic alignment. Over several years of collaboration, HBX Group and Traveloka have achieved steady volume growth, improved content coverage, and stronger conversion rates thanks to the availability of localized, directly contracted inventory.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback and Civitfun. We offer a network of interconnected travel technology products and services to partners including online marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations, and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and a broad portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in more than 170 countries and employs more than 3,500 people worldwide. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

HBX Group International PLC ( HBX.SM ) is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, ISIN:GB00BNXJB679.

More information:

www.hbxgroup.com

HBX Group Media Contact

PR & Media Relations media@hbxgroup.com

Follow us: LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram .

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform connecting millions globally with trusted, world-class experiences. Founded in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

Traveloka Communications Team

pr@traveloka.com